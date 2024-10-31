Join AISD's Thought Provoking Thursday: Insights From Permitusnow's Helen Callier On Partnering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PermitUsNow, the leader in the that is transforming building permitting nationwide, proudly announces that its President, Helen Callier, has been selected to participate Austin ISD's Thought Provoking Thursday webinar on October 31, 2024. This webinar – Leveraging the Power of Partnerships - is hosted by Austin ISD's Economic Office of Opportunity and is designed to be an interactive opportunity open for small businesses.



Helen Callier, Founder of PermitUsNow, a division of Bradlink LLC is featured speaker on Austin ISD's Thought Provoking Thursdays Webinar designed to encourage small businesses to partner when considering and pursuing government contracts like on AISD's $2.44. billion bond program

Dinita Caldwell, Executive Director of EOO at Austin ISD welcomes small businesses to join in on their Thought Provoking Thursday series to learn strategies on partnering for success plus more.

EOO hosts guest innovators, industry leaders, and community leaders who help bridge the gaps in how to effectively partner with Austin ISD on 2022 Bond Projects . The $2.44 billion bond program was passed by the Austin area voters in November of 2022 and the

EOO is focused on providing information to small businesses in the local area to participate in the bond program.

Here's what Dinit a Caldwell , Executive Director of AISD's EOO says, "Leveraging the Power of Partnerships"

will provide small businesses and HUB's with the resources and understanding of the value of creating partnerships for their businesses. What are the different types of partners? What to be looking for in a partnership. One of our key guest speakers is Helen

Callier of PermitUsNow , a division of Bradlink LLC

which is a SBA Award Winning Small Business."

The diverse speakers of accomplished professionals, including Helen Callier and

Shanna Crutchfield of ⁠Vanir, a national leader in program, project and construction management, as well as real estate development will share their experiences and strategies for effective partnering to land government contracts. This event is a unique opportunity for small business owners to gain practical tips and knowledge, enhancing their ability to achieve their partnering goals.

"I am truly excited about sharing my tips, insights and approaches on partnering to succeed in government contracting to other small businesses. The

AISD bond program provides a huge opportunity for small businesses to grow and developing partnerships is a proven way to succeed."

Helen Callier, Founder of PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow remains committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the business community. The company's continued participation in events like these reinforces its dedication to business success and facilitating positive change.

Registration for interested parties:

About Helen Callier

Callier is president and founder of PermitUsNow , an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm with an office in Austin, Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program

and University of Texas, Austin Red McCombs School of Business Program.

Callier, a former State of Texas Commissioner for TDLR, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business , and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently serving as advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as an advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.



About PermitUsNow



PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals.

PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book

to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B , United Airlines , CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell

have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.



For more information about Callier connect on Linkedin

and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow



Media Contact: Len Cal

Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow

