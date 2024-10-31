Banzai Launches Curate: A Groundbreaking AI-Driven Newsletter Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OpenAI-Powered Curate Automatically Writes and Publishes Newsletters, and Grows Subscribers

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced the launch of Curate , an AI-powered newsletter designed to streamline content creation and audience engagement for organizations of all sizes.

Traditional newsletters require multiple professionals to write, edit, publish, and market. Leveraging OpenAI's GPT-4o, Curate automates the newsletter creation process by writing relevant, branded articles that resonate with target audiences. Curate then publishes content to a branded website and lets users set up daily or weekly updates, keeping their audience engaged with minimal effort and maximum impact.

“Newsletters are a key engagement tool for businesses to keep their brand top-of-mind with their customers and leads, but they currently require significant time and money to create,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai.“Our goal with Curate is to pull down the cost and effort for our customers to create high-quality newsletters by 90%.”

Curate helps marketers achieve their goals including email subscribers, SEO, and leads. It includes analytics and reporting, and is fully brandable and customizable.

Curate integrates with Banzai's Reach product to deliver new subscribers through effective email marketing campaigns.

To learn more about Curate and how it helps organizations meet engagement goals and build their audience, visit banzaicurate.com .

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the“Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



Media

Rachel Meyrowitz

Director, Demand Generation, Banzai

...