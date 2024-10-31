Luminys Systems Corp. Debuts Three New Products To Enhance End-To-End Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The debut of these products marks a major milestone in Luminys' expansion to meet growing demand in the North American market

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Luminys Systems Corp. (Luminys), a leading provider of smart, sustainable, and connected solutions, is proud to announce the debut of three new products: LumiGuardian, a solar-powered security camera trailer; LumiCenter, a video management system (VMS) software solution; and Cloud Managed Gigabit Switches, a smart and power management solution. The product launch marks a significant milestone as Luminys continues to expand in the North American market in response to growing customer demand.“This launch is a major milestone for Luminys as we expand our range of integrated security products and solutions,” said Freddy Kuo, Chairman of Luminys and Special Office Executive Assistant at Foxlink.“With LumiGuardian as our flagship product for remote environments, Luminys is closing a critical gap in end-to-end security. Our new VMS solution and cloud switches will also drive new efficiency in video security and smart building management, while supporting integration with future Luminys products. As we continue to expand our range of offerings for customers across North America, we are excited to bring this first batch of products to market.”The new products include the following:. LumiGuardian: A mobile, single-axle, solar-powered video security camera trailer designed for remote settings with limited visibility. LumiGuardian ensures end-to-end security in off-grid or power-limited environments with its high-visibility design, deterrent floodlight, speakers, flashing lights, battery backup, and built-in 4G LTE cellular modem. These features help deter potential threats and improve response times. Integrated with the cloud-based LumiCloud platform, LumiGuardian employs proactive threat detection technology to drive better security outcomes for enterprise customers.. LumiCenter: A state-of-the-art video management system (VMS) that seamlessly integrates surveillance cameras, AI-based analytics, and robust server software with web clients and mobile applications. LumiCenter enables users to adopt a proactive stance on security by predicting and alerting potential incidents before they escalate. With real-time analytics, it supports embedded camera analytics and ONVIF profiles M and T, which reduce false events and alerts using advanced algorithms. LumiCenter eliminates common frustrations found in most VMS solutions, providing a streamlined and intelligent approach to video monitoring and management.. Cloud Managed Gigabit Switches: These switches deliver centralized control, scalable connectivity, and flexible Power over Ethernet (PoE) management for video security and smart building devices. They simplify network administration, optimize power distribution, and ensure consistent uptime across various industries.Featuring LumiPoETM technology, the switches offer the following advantages:. Long-Distance PoE, supporting power and data transmission up to 820 feet, far exceeding the typical 328-foot limit.. PoE Watchdog, which automatically detects and resets unresponsive devices, ensuring continuous operation.. PoE Priority Management, prioritizing power to critical devices during periods of high demand.. Perpetual PoE, maintaining power during soft reboots to minimize system disruptions.These features facilitate easier installation in larger or remote areas, reduce manual troubleshooting, and ensure critical devices remain powered, all while optimizing power and data delivery.As threats evolve and security needs change, Luminys will continue to launch innovative new products to bring value and innovation to customers. To learn more, visit .About LuminysFounded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable, and secure ecosystems with integrity. Connected solutions and services offer safety, insight, intelligence, and operational efficiency.With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at: .

