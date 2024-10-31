Aver Announces NDI As Standard In All Products, Enhancing Connectivity And Streamlined User Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NDI is NOW Standard for AVer ProAV Cameras

AVer Europe announces that NDI will now be standard across all AVer Pro AV cameras, starting November 1, 2024.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., the award-winning provider of collaboration and education solutions, announces that NDI will now be a standard across all AVer Pro AV cameras. Starting November 1, 2024, NDI functionality will be automatically enabled through a simple firmware update with no action required from customers. Existing customers with non-NDI models* can also receive a free upgrade after November 1, 2024, to unlock NDI benefits. Best of all, this enhancement comes at no additional cost - pricing remains unchanged, continuing to deliver exceptional value with AVer Pro AV solutions.

"We're excited to make NDI a standard feature across our Pro AV camera lineup, a decision that underscores AVer's dedication to enhancing user experience and connectivity. With this update, users gain instant access to high-quality, low-latency video production capabilities, allowing for greater flexibility in any environment-all at no additional cost." - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe .

NDI (Network Device Interface) has revolutionized video production by using existing network infrastructure, allowing devices to connect seamlessly and integrate with a broad range of applications. With NDI, users can create high-quality content and expand network resources with ease. NDI, available in AVer's Pro AV cameras, delivers high-quality, low-latency video while minimizing bandwidth requirements, meaning users can enjoy top-tier video performance without investing in additional bandwidth or specialized equipment. NDI connectivity allows users to set up quickly and easily without needing extra cables or inputs/outputs.

“AVer's decision to adopt NDI as a standard across their lineup speaks volumes about the value NDI brings to the community,” said Charles Dobson, Business Development for NDI.“Seeing a company like AVer, known for its innovative video conferencing and collaboration solutions, embrace NDI technology reinforces the growing demand for more integrated, flexible, and network-friendly video solutions. This trust in the NDI IP-video standard opens new opportunities for users around the globe, and we look forward to the impact this partnership will have.”

For existing customers who have already purchased non-NDI models, AVer is offering a free firmware upgrade, enabling NDI functionality at no additional cost. This automatic integration will come standard on all future AVer products through a simple firmware update, with no action required from customers. AVer is committed to making it easier for customers to take advantage of NDI's powerful video streaming and connectivity features. By incorporating NDI into all of its Pro AV cameras without raising prices or requiring special equipment, AVer empowers creators and professionals to generate high-quality content effortlessly.

To learn more about AVer Pro AV cameras and NDI, please visit

To learn more about AVer Information Inc., please visit .

*Shipping Models: TR211, TR315, TR335, TR313V2 (PTC310UV2), PTZ211, PTZ231, PTZ310UV2, PTZ330UV2.

*Discontinued Models: TR333V2 (PTC330UV2), TR311HWV2 (PTC310HWV2).

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions that harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.



Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.