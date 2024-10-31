Simpli.Fi's Business Momentum Results In Dual Industry Recognitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli, the Advertising Success Platform providing programmatic advertising and workflow software to agencies, brands, and companies, today announced that it was named Best DSP in Cynopsis' Best of the Best Awards and a finalist for ExchangeWire's The Wires Awards for Best Use of CTV Technology.

The Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards recognize the top players in AdTech, MarTech, programing, digital media, and marketing, and Simpli was recognized as the industry's Best DSP for its outstanding work bolstering Boise, Idaho's tourism industry. Simpli partnered with Visit Boise Tourism and local advertising agency Duft Watterson to develop and execute a five-month programmatic advertising campaign to attract visitors to the city. To date, the campaign has driven 4,200 visits to local Boise establishments, as well as over 9,200 ad clicks on the tourism website.

Simpli was also named a finalist in ExchangeWire's The Wires Awards in the Best Use of CTV Technology category based on the strength of its work with an Oklahoma-based resort casino in partnership with full-service advertising agency TRG. With Simpli's ZIP Code Optimized CTV (ZTV), the resort casino was able to target specific, relevant ZIP codes with high streaming content consumption, maximizing reach and minimizing wasteful ad spend. The campaign drove an increase in foot traffic to the resort casino's three locations and exceeded its goals and benchmarks, with a video completion rate (VCR) of nearly 100% and an effective CPM (eCPM) of $9.93.

"We're honored to be recognized for the impact of our advertising technology by Cynopsis and ExchangeWire," said Paul Harrison, CTO and co-founder of Simpli. "Our innovative product roadmap and best-in-class tools continue to drive results for our clients."

The two accolades come on the heels of Simpli's Digiday's 2024 Technology Awards win, where the agency won Best Location Data Platform for its work with CGR Communications and Krispy Kreme in Jamaica.

Simpli is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli empowers advertisers to maximize relevance in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more about Simpli, please visit

