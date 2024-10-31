Media reports Five Eyes establishing ‘secret cloud’

(MENAFN) The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, is reportedly considering the establishment of a highly secure cloud environment designed to facilitate more efficient data sharing among its member nations. This initiative was highlighted in a recent report by Breaking Defense, which noted that officials from the member countries reached a consensus during a Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DODIIS) conference regarding the need for such a technological advancement.



The proposed cloud infrastructure aims to transform the concept of information technology interoperability into a functional reality, enabling the seamless exchange of intelligence data among the Five Eyes nations. Brigadier General Eric Vandenberg, who leads the general intelligence enterprise for the Canadian Department of National Defense, emphasized that the cloud would not only be classified as Top Secret but would also be “classification agnostic.” This means that the data within the cloud could be tagged with metadata indicating its source, allowing users to access information based on their permissions and digital identities.



The envisioned system would empower intelligence personnel to retrieve and utilize relevant data efficiently, enhancing operational capabilities across the alliance. "Everyone can access what they’re allowed to access when they’re allowed to access it," Vandenberg explained during his presentation at the DODIIS conference. This level of interoperability is seen as essential for modern intelligence operations, especially given the complexities of contemporary security challenges.



Jack Maxton, the chief information officer for defense intelligence at the British Ministry of Defense, also voiced support for the development of this cloud network. He underscored the importance of streamlining processes within the Five Eyes group, suggesting that existing bureaucratic restrictions often hinder operational effectiveness. "Bureaucratic restrictions are adding very little value, either to our security or to our intelligence mission," Maxton stated, pointing out that these constraints have become ingrained over time, making it difficult to initiate necessary changes.



The potential creation of a secret cloud environment represents a significant step toward enhancing the collaborative intelligence capabilities of the Five Eyes alliance. By reducing bureaucratic obstacles and leveraging advanced technology, the group aims to improve its overall security posture and responsiveness to evolving threats. As discussions progress, the realization of this initiative could mark a transformative moment in international intelligence sharing, enabling member nations to work more cohesively and effectively in safeguarding global security interests.

