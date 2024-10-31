Canadians Crown Winning Design In 2024 Cashmere Collection After Inaugural Nationwide Live Vote

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2024 Cashmere Collection offered a spectacular showcase of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue couture from 16 top Canadian designers continuing its 20+ years of support for breast cancer awareness

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian fashion and compassion were in full bloom at the 2024 Cashmere Collection show on Oct. 30, at Evergreen Brick Works in Toronto. The Collection's theme, "Bloom," celebrated the strength, courage and hope of breast cancer survivors and represented the powerful resilience and renewal they experience through their journeys - proudly raising over $5 million for the Canadian Cancer Society and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation's efforts in the fight against breast cancer.

It is estimated that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime*, but the percentage of survivors in Canada has doubled.** This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Canadians came together across the country to give back to an important cause while experiencing the best of Canadian fashion. This year, the Cashmere Collection held its first ever live vote for the public's favourite design, which crowned Chavah Lindsay as the winner. Lindsay's design was a personal tribute to her mother and her journey through cancer, honouring her enduring courage and the beauty that emerged from her struggle.

Every vote had an impact, with Kruger Products donating $1 to the breast cancer cause for each vote (up to a maximum of $50,000). From coast to coast, Canadians had a front row seat to the coveted Collection alongside etalk's Lainey Lui and Traci Melchor, who hosted the nationwide live stream of the show. In addition, for the first time, the Cashmere Collection live stream took over billboards in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to showcase the incredible Cashmere Bathroom Tissue couture designs in one of Toronto's busiest corridors.

“We are deeply grateful to all Canadians for their unwavering support of the 2024 Cashmere Collection, and we were thrilled to bring more of the country into the experience this year with our first-ever live vote,” said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products.“On behalf of Kruger Products, I'd like to congratulate our winner and all the designers for a successful show and for another year of stunning creations. Your inspiring work continues to help fuel our community's passion in supporting breast cancer awareness and we look forward to bringing everyone together again next year.”



Fashion icons, legends, and supporters alike came together for the Canadian Cancer Society and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. A dedicated "Front Row for the Cause" section, marked with a special pink carpet, was reserved for those impacted by breast cancer, invited by the Canadian Cancer Society. A star-studded affair, Hayley Wickenheiser, Assistant General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leafs legend, also offered their support on behalf of Hockey Fights Cancer. Fashion icon and Instagram sensation Tika the Iggy returned to the Cashmere runway to surprise viewers, this time accompanied by her sister, Kala, much to the delight of both dog and fashion lovers. Attendees also had an opportunity to give back through the event's first ever silent auction.

16 of Canada's top designers took part in this year's Collection, including: Adam X, Alex S. Yu, Angela DeMontigny, Chavah Lindsay, Helmer Joseph, Hilary MacMillan, Himikalas Pamela Baker, Marie Saint Pierre (Maison Marie Saint Pierre), Mikael Derderian (MIKAEL D), Nadya Toto, Nikki Yassemi (NARCES), Ou Ma (OUMA), Paul Hardy (Paul Hardy Designs), Sam Wong (WONG KWOK SHING), Shelli Oh, Wiwa Blue (WIDI'Z).

In addition to voting for their favourite design, Canadians were also invited to support the cause by purchasing specially marked packages of Cashmere or Purex Bathroom Tissue during the month of October. For every purchase, Kruger Products donated $1 to the breast cancer cause (up to a maximum of $100,000).

*Canadian Cancer Society.“Breast Cancer Statistics.” . May, 2024.

**Damjanovic, Jelena.“Percentage of breast cancer survivors in Canada doubles over past 15 years, study finds.” U of T News.

. Published Oct 2022. Accessed July 2024.

About the Cashmere Collection

Founded in 2004, the international award-winning Cashmere Collection is an ardent supporter of Canada's fashion design community and the breast cancer cause. Many of the greatest names in Canadian fashion have contributed to the Collection, including Marie Saint Pierre, Greta Constantine, Denis Gagnon, David Dixon, Rudsak, NARCES, Stephan Caras, Lucian Matis, Rodney Philpott and many more. Over the last 20 years, the Cashmere Collection has raised over $5 million dollars in support of breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment programs for its charitable partners, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF).

About Cashmere and Kruger Products Inc .

Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, Canada's best-selling tissue brand, reflects Kruger Products' commitment to providing the finest quality, Canadian-made bathroom tissue products to consumers. Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit .

A longstanding and committed contributor to the breast cancer cause, Kruger Products Inc. has supported the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF), now part of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) since 2005 and is currently one of the top five national partners supporting the breast cancer cause at CCS. Kruger Products Inc. is also among the leading contributors to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.



About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund ground-breaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

CCS is the largest national charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada. Research investments combined with early detection, and better treatment therapies have resulted in a 44% decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980s. More work needs to be done as breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Canada. Funds raised through this partnership will be invested in CCS's leading breast cancer research and support programs.

For more information, please visit here .

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

For nearly 30 years, the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation has placed at the heart of its mission the improvement of the survival rate and quality of life of people with breast cancer and their loved ones, before, during and after breast cancer. The QBCF has raised more than $68 million in Quebec for research and innovation, support and awareness, and to defend the interests of people with breast cancer.

