IMA Chief: Kuwait's Support Of Paris Arab World Institute Immeasurable

Interview by Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The support given by Kuwait to the Paris Arab World Institute (IMA) is so immeasurable that it would ensure that the Arab voice would reach the western world, especially during the current tumultuous situation in the Middle East, said the IMA president Thursday.

The IMA, usually focusing on arts and culture, plays an important role in defusing tension and bringing people from around the world closer together, Jack Lang said in an exclusive interview to KUNA.

Lang lauded the cooperation between the IMA and the State of Kuwait, saying it was a cornerstone in bringing the voice of Arabs to the western world.

Historically, the State of Kuwait played a crucial role in assisting the IMA since it was established in the 1980 especially during the institute's dire financial situations, Lang affirmed.

He added that Kuwait took the task of renovating the IMA's library in 2017, noting that the facility was opened to the public and offered various Arabic books and manuscripts.

Lang affirmed that the IMA also bridged the gap between the West and Arab world providing crucial insights into Arab culture via exhibitions, symposiums, and other important events

The current situation in Palestine and Lebanon reinforced the role of the institute in this day and age, said the IMA chief, indicating in the case of Palestine, the IMA had launched an exhibition highlighting Palestinian creativity back in May and November of 2023 in addition to countless events and conferences on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Also in 2023, the IMA launched the "What Palestine Brings to the World," exhibition as part of the efforts to cast light on the plight of the Palestinian people during the Gaza war and also to highlight their artistic and cultural inputs.

On Lebanon, Lang pointed out that the IMA had held numerous events in support of Lebanon namely after the Beirut port explosion in 2020.

He warned that the current Israeli occupation assault on Lebanon threatened various sites including Baalbek city, which was included in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites in 1984.

Back to the IMA mission, Lang indicated that the institute did not want to influence public opinion directly; however, it does focus on Arab cultural contribution as a means to bring people together to appreciate art and culture rather than focusing on conflict and confrontation. (end)

