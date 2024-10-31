White House Military Band Plays Own Version Of 'Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare' At Diwali Event, Gita Gopinath Shares Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The White House military gave a twist to 'Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare' during a Diwali event on Wednesday. The band played a new version of the 'aarti' at the event attended by International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath.

Gita Gopinath shared a on X and captioned it:“Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali . Happy Diwali 🪔”

Gopinath attended the Diwali celebration organised by US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. She posted a picture of on Instagram and wrote:“Thank you President Biden @POTUS for a warm celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse- celebrating light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Happy Diwali!.”

US President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday that was attended by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials and corporate executives from across the country.

“As President, I've been honoured to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. To me, it means a great deal. As Senator, Vice President, and President; South Asian Americans have been key members of my staff. From Kamala to Dr. Murthy to so many of you here today, I'm proud that I kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America,” Biden said in a standing-only packed East Room of the White House.

A Diwali reception, hosted by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) at the prestigious Kennedy Center, also took place on Wednesday. Speaking on the occassion, Indian-American Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, said,“I've spoken many times about the shared values between the United States and India and that's really what binds us together.”