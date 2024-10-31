(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center in the Middle East and North Africa with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Some of the Emerging data center locations are Bahrain and Kuwait. Almost 70% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub. The existing data center capacity in MENA is over 1.2 GW on full build, which is almost 60% of the current Up-and-coming capacity in the region.

Key Market Highlights:

This database (Excel) product covers the MENA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 160 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 119 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (160 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (119 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Agility

Alastyr Telecommunication

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

CtrlS

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Datacenter Vaults

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Global Aluminium

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Infinity

Injazat

inwi

Isttelkom

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MedOne

Meeza

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

Morohub

N+One Datacenters

NaiTel

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Radore Hosting

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center

Serverfarm

sloution by stc (Qualitynet)

Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

Zain

Zajil Telecom ZEUUS

For more information about this report visit

