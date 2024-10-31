Avient Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results



Third quarter sales increased 8% over the prior year quarter to $815 million supported by broad-based growth across all regions and most end markets

Third quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.41 compared to $0.06 in the prior year quarter

Third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.65 exceeded guidance of $0.62 and increased 14% over prior year quarter, driven by organic revenue growth and margin expansion in both segments, as well as lower interest expense

2024 full-year adjusted EPS guidance range narrowed to $2.63 to $2.67, from prior guidance range of $2.55 to $2.70; Revised guidance reflects 11% to 13% growth in adjusted EPS over the prior year Increased dividend 5% to $1.08, on an annualized basis, representing the fourteenth consecutive annual increase

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE:

AVNT ), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions, today announced its third quarter 2024 results. The company reported third quarter sales of $815.2 million compared to $753.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $0.41 compared to $0.06 in the prior year quarter. The company noted that third quarter 2024 GAAP EPS includes $0.07 of special items (see Attachment 3) and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense (see Attachment 1). Third quarter 2024 adjusted EPS were $0.65 compared to $0.57 in the prior year.

"The Avient team delivered another strong quarter, ahead of our expectations, driven by organic revenue growth across all regions and most end markets," said Dr. Ashish Khandpur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient Corporation. "Both business segments performed well as we continue to capitalize on winning new business and gaining share, while serving the underlying market demand."

Dr. Khandpur added, "Latin America and Asia each delivered organic double-digit topline increases of 27% and 11%, respectively, driven by growth in the packaging and consumer markets. The US and Canada region grew organic revenue by 9%, led by continued demand for our composite materials for the building and construction market. The EMEA region's organic revenues grew 5%, benefiting from share gains in packaging and continued strong demand for defense applications."

2024 Outlook

"The year has continued to play out as we expected, and as we look at the fourth quarter, we are in a position to narrow our full-year guidance," said Jamie Beggs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avient Corporation. "We now expect adjusted EBITDA of $525 million to $530 million, from our previous guidance range of $515 million to $540 million. Our revised range for adjusted EPS is between $2.63 to $2.67, from our previous range of $2.55 to $2.70."

Upcoming Investor Day

"Over the course of 2024, we have been developing our strategic approach for the next chapter of Avient. It will be a future that is focused on delivering growth with margin expansion by intersecting the needs of our customers and secular market trends with our broad portfolio of technologies," said Dr. Khandpur. "We are excited to share the details of our strategy at our investor day in New York City on December 4th."

Avient's investor day will be held at the New York Stock Exchange beginning at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time. Registration details will be released shortly.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses both GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins. Avient's chief operating decision maker uses these financial measures to monitor and evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and each business segment and to allocate resources.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, environmental remediation costs, mark-to-market adjustments associated with benefit plans, acquisition related costs, and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About Avient

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT ) provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:



Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiberTM, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

In this press release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. They use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial condition, performance and/or sales. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that could adversely impact the availability of credit already arranged and the availability and cost of credit in the future; the effect on foreign operations of currency fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain, logistics, or operations; changes in laws and regulations in jurisdictions where we conduct business, including with respect to plastics and climate change; fluctuations in raw material prices, quality and supply, and in energy prices and supply; demand for our products and services; production outages or material costs associated with scheduled or unscheduled maintenance programs; unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation and environmental matters; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; information systems failures and cyberattacks; amounts for cash and non-cash charges related to restructuring plans that may differ from original estimates, including because of timing changes associated with the underlying actions; our ability to achieve strategic objectives and successfully integrate acquisitions, including the implementation of a cloud-based enterprise resource planning system, S/4HANA; and other factors affecting our business beyond our control, including without limitation, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates, changes in the rate of inflation, geopolitical conflicts and any recessionary conditions. The above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our reports on Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K that we provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission.