Trending Spirits Inc. Launches Aguadios Made With Meticulous Sourcing And Purity

JALISCO, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trending Spirits Inc., a luxury spirits company, today announced the highly anticipated release of AguaDios Ensamble. This tequila sets new industry standards for quality, purity, and rarity in the premium spirits market.

Crafted from meticulously sourced 100% Organic Blue Weber Agave grown in the rich volcanic soils of Jalisco, Mexico, AguaDios Ensamble represents the essence of artisanal tequila production. The agave plants, nurtured for 15 years, develop exceptional complexity and sweetness, resulting in a tequila of depth and character.

"AguaDios Ensamble is the culmination of our commitment to creating the world's finest tequila," says Charley Pavlosky, founder of Trending Spirits Inc. "We ensure that every drop of AguaDios Ensamble tells a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and uncompromising quality by partnering with a family of skilled agave growers who have been cultivating this land since 1835."

AguaDios Ensamble contains only three ingredients: organic Blue Weber Agave, pure, mountain spring water, and time. The absence of additives and colorings allows the agave's true essence to shine through, delivering a flavor profile that is both complex and authentic.

Industry reports indicate that the global premium spirits market, valued at $215.47 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by changing consumer preferences, focusing on quality, authenticity, and unique experiences. AguaDios Ensamble is poised to capture the attention of discerning tequila enthusiasts seeking a truly exceptional spirit.

Only 1,350 bottles were produced in this inaugural release, making the AguaDios Ensamble a true collector's item. Each bottle is individually numbered and presented in a stunning handcrafted collector's box, making it a treasured addition to any spirits collection.

"AguaDios Ensamble is a wonderful tequila and is also a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and the artistry of traditional tequila production," Pavlosky adds. "We here at Trending Spirits invite spirits connoisseurs to experience this extraordinary tequila's unparalleled quality and rarity."

Visit AguaDios.com to learn more about AguaDios Ensamble and join the waitlist for this exclusive release.

About Trending Spirits Inc.

Trending Spirits Inc. is a leading inventor in the luxury spirits industry. It is dedicated to crafting exceptional tequilas that showcase Mexico's rich heritage and artisanal traditions. With a focus on sustainability, purity, and uncompromising quality, Trending Spirits Inc. is redefining the premium tequila category and setting new standards for excellence in the spirits industry.

