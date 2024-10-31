Sound Group Inc. Files 2023 Annual Report On Form 20-F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), formerly known as LIZHI INC., a global audio-centric social and entertainment company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on October 31, 2024 (U.S. Time). The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at and the Company's investor relations website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ... or the Investor Relations Department at Sound Group Inc., 60 Anson Road, Mapletree Anson, #09-01/02, Singapore 079914.

About Sound Group Inc. (formerly known as LIZHI INC.)

Sound Group Inc. is a global audio-centric social and entertainment company driven by a clear mission and vision: building the world's largest audio platform to better connect and communicate. The Company is dedicated to shaping a future where audio not only bridges gaps but also amplifies human connection through the power of sound. Sound Group Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit:

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sound Group Inc.

IR Department

E-mail: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ...