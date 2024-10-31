Recent redeployment of occupying army to outskirts in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In the northern Gaza Strip, the once-bustling streets of Beit Lahia are now hauntingly quiet as residents venture out cautiously to survey the extensive damage caused by relentless airstrikes. Following a recent redeployment of the occupying to the outskirts, the military siege on the area remains firmly in effect, exacerbating the already critical situation.



The of Health in Gaza has reported alarming statistics, noting that Israeli forces have perpetrated five massacres against families in the region, leading to the deaths of 102 individuals and injuring 287 others within just a span of 48 hours. This alarming escalation underscores the profound impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian populations.



Local authorities in Beit Lahia have labeled the city a casualty of what they describe as a genocidal war coupled with a harsh siege. Officials are making desperate calls for assistance, drawing attention to the severe humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the community. The municipality reports that residents are facing catastrophic conditions, with a critical lack of basic necessities. Food and clean water are in short supply, while medical facilities are either non-operational or functioning at severely limited capacity. The absence of civil defense resources, healthcare workers, and basic sanitation services has worsened the plight of the residents.



Visual documentation from Beit Lahia starkly illustrates the dramatic transformation of the town from a once-vibrant community filled with green spaces to a grim landscape of destruction. Streets are now filled with debris and the pervasive odor of decomposing bodies. Entire neighborhoods have been obliterated, and many homes suffer from varying degrees of damage, even those that have not been completely demolished.



The Indonesian hospital, a key medical facility in the area, has also been significantly affected by the bombardment, rendering it completely non-functional. With medical staff absent, the hospital has been repurposed to shelter those displaced by the violence. The area surrounding the hospital is marked by extensive damage and is adjacent to a school that has taken in evacuees, its walls scarred by the marks of fire.

MENAFN31102024000045015687ID1108837141