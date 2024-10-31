DSEK Changes Kashmir School Timings From Nov 1
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timing for Kashmir division with effect from November-01.
DSEK in a order said that the schools within Srinagar municipal limits shall have a school time of 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in all government and private schools.
It also said that the educational institutes outside municipal limits of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir province shall have timing of 10:30 am to 03:30 pm.
“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to order and instructions and any deviation in this regard will seriously,” it reads.
