Donald Trump Or Kamala Harris When Exactly Will We Know Who The Next US President Is?

The US Election 2024 is in its final week. On November 5 – the Election Day – the US voters will decide whether Donald or Democrat Vice-President Kamala Harris will lead the country.

Trump would be the first former president to win a non-consecutive term since Grover Cleveland in the 1890s, while Harris would be the first woman president if she secures a victory.

But when will we know who will be the 47th President of the United States? When will the actual results be out? Well, that is not easy to tell.

The next US President will be inaugurated on January 6, 2025.

News Outlets Call the Results

Usually, a winner is projected or called by US news outlets. Their experts crunch numbers from surveys and the actual number of votes counted. And when these news organisations are sure that a candidate has an unbeatable lead, they call the elections.

Based on the available results, a candidate must win 270 of the 538 votes (Electoral College ) to become President of the United States.

Ideally, some projections will start soon after the polls close on Election night on November 5 (evening) after the polls close. However, the overall winner might not be clear for hours or even days after Election night, especially if the race is very close in key swing states and there are a lot of postal ballots to count.

Even then, the official final numbers don't come until weeks later. Also, either side could contest the results.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US election wasn't officially declared until November 7, four days after the November 3 Election Day.