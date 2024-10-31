Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi By Zhubo Design Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi by Zhubo Design as a Bronze Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi project within the architecture and positions it as an outstanding example of innovative design.The Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi project showcases the importance of student-oriented design in educational architecture. By creating open, personalized, and multi-level communication spaces, Zhubo Design demonstrates how thoughtful design can enhance the learning experience and contribute to the well-being of students. This recognition underscores the relevance of such design approaches to current trends and needs within the architecture industry.Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi stands out for its unique use of subtraction, creating a Mobius Ring type of public space system with three-dimensional spatial circulation. The design incorporates colorful staircases, platforms, and small buildings to create varied and individual spaces that stimulate children's curiosity and imagination. These features demonstrate Zhubo Design's commitment to functionality, aesthetics, and innovation in architectural design.The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Zhubo Design to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire the team to further explore student-oriented design approaches and push the boundaries of educational architecture. By setting a high standard with Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi, Zhubo Design has the potential to influence industry practices and foster a greater focus on creating engaging learning environments.Team MembersShenzhen Longhua Xingzhi was designed by a talented team at Zhubo Design, including Chief Architect Qiao Zhong and Architects Yuhua Wu, Tiantian Zhang, Jingyang Peng, Xin Huang, Xiaoting Zheng, Hengsi Ma, Dongmin Li, and Qiwen Cai. Their collaborative efforts and expertise contributed to the success of this award-winning project.Interested parties may learn more about the Shenzhen Longhua Xingzhi project and its designers at:About Zhubo DesignFounded in 1996, Zhubo Design is a leading architectural design firm based in China. With a focus on architectural design, urban planning, landscape design, and interior design, Zhubo Design offers comprehensive solutions for a wide range of projects. The company's commitment to advanced technologies, such as prefabricated architecture and BIM technology, coupled with its emphasis on social responsibility and humanistic concern, sets it apart in the industry.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. These designs showcase the ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The award acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology in the category of Architecture, Building and Structure Design, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior design across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative projects that positively impact society. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring the highest standards of excellence. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, continues to inspire and drive the advancement of design worldwide. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

