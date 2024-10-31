Ellis Martin Report: Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Recoveries Totaling 88.1% Copper, 63.8% Gold, And 51.3% Silver

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we visit again with Ken Konkin, CEO of Tudor Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF). The company has announced positive metallurgical testing results for the Goldstorm Deposit, at Treaty Creek, located In the heart of the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia.

Flotation recoveries within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain totaled up to 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver;

Flotation testing confirmed that a high-grade copper concentrate with significant quantities of can be produced from the Lower CS-600 sub-domain, that exceed 29% copper, with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t and 96 g/t, respectively;

The flotation program uses a typical copper flowsheet to produce the saleable copper concentrate mentioned above. Further flotation testwork is ongoing to produce a separate pyrite concentrate containing gold and silver. The positive results from flotation, in conjunction with previous oxidative leaching methods (such as Pressure Oxidation or Albion), continue to support the previously reported gold recoveries of 90% for the Lower CS-600 domain. The testing program was designed and executed with sufficient rigor to support a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

