ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024

NYSE: ASX ) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,105 million for 3Q24, up by 3.9% year-over-year and up by 14.2% sequentially. Net income attributable to of the parent for the quarter totaled NT9,666 million, up from NT$8,776 million in 3Q23 and up from NT$7,778 million in 2Q24.

Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.24 (or US$0.138 per ADS), compared to NT$2.04 for 3Q23 and NT$1.80 for 2Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were

NT$2.17 (or US$0.134 per ADS), compared to NT$2.00 for 3Q23 and NT$1.75 for 2Q24.

As of September 30, 2024, we have completed the PPA and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for prior period.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q24 Results Highlights – Consolidated



Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 43%, 9%, 47%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$133,673 million for the quarter, up from NT$117,184 million in 2Q24.



Raw material cost totaled NT$84,658 million for the quarter, representing 53% of the total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled

NT$16,468 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,647 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 0.1 percentage points to 16.5% in 3Q24 from 16.4% in 2Q24.

Operating margin was 7.2% in 3Q24, compared to 6.4% in 2Q24.

In terms of non-operating items:



Net interest expense was NT$1,291 million.



Net foreign exchange gain was NT$1,890 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.



Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was

NT$943 million.



Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$485 million.

Other net non-operating income was NT$643 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.

Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was

NT$784 million.

Income before tax was NT$12,260 million in 3Q24, compared to NT$10,105 million in 2Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,054 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,950 million in 2Q24.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,666 million in 3Q24, compared to NT$8,776 million in 3Q23 and NT$7,778 million in 2Q24. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,412,064,337, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q24. Our 3Q24 basic earnings per share of NT$2.24 (or US$0.138 per ADS) were based on 4,321,735,473 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q24. Our 3Q24 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.17 (or US$0.134 per ADS) were based on 4,391,466,234 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q24.

3Q24 Results Highlights – ATM



Net revenues were NT$85,790 million for the quarter, up by 2.5% year-over-year and up by 10.3% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$65,989 million for the quarter, up by 1.4% year-over-year and up by 8.9% sequentially.



Raw material cost totaled NT$24,177 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$13,309 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,163 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.0 percentage points to 23.1% in 3Q24 from 22.1% in 2Q24. Operating margin was 10.8% in 3Q24, compared to 9.3% in 2Q24.

3Q24 Results Highlights – EMS



Net revenues were NT$75,384 million, up by 6.2% year-over-year and up by 19.8% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$68,627 million, up by 6.4% year-over-year and up by 20.6% sequentially.



Raw material cost totaled NT$60,912 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues.



Labor cost totaled NT$3,051 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.

Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,219 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 9.0% in 3Q24 from 9.6% in 2Q24. Operating margin was 3.3% in 3Q24, compared to 3.1% in 2Q24.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES



Capital expenditures in 3Q24 totaled US$603 million, of which US$312 million was used in packaging operations, US$274 million in testing operations, US$14 million in EMS operations and US$3 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$361,264 million as of September 30, 2024.

Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of September 30, 2024. Total number of employees was 94,456 as of September 30, 2024, compared to 92,243 as of June 30, 2024.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 46% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 45% in 2Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q24.

Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 60% in 2Q24. Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 30% in 2Q24.

EMS BASIS



Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 67% in 2Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q24. Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q24, compared to 74% in 2Q24.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs.

With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

