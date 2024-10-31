TMA Systems Expands Global Reach With Acquisition Of MEX, Australia’S Leading CMMS Provider

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMMS -TMA Systems , a leading global provider of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) solutions, today announced its of MEX (Maintenance Experts), Australia's top CMMS provider. Based in Brisbane, MEX serves over 1,400 organizations and has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region.





The MEX acquisition expands TMA Systems' geographic footprint and enhances its capabilities across multiple industries, including mining, manufacturing, energy, and food & beverage. By combining forces with MEX, TMA Systems aims to further diversify its offerings, enhance product innovation, and deliver greater value to customers globally.

“Both TMA and MEX are focused on building world-class solutions that deliver impactful results in the markets we serve,” said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems.“The MEX team has developed an impressive product that has earned the trust of facilities managers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. This acquisition supports TMA's goal of becoming the leading independent provider of EAM and CMMS solutions worldwide.”

Stephen Ninnes, founder of MEX, added,“There is a lot to like about bringing the MEX and TMA Systems teams together. Both companies were early pioneers in facilities management, and each brings unique strengths to the table. By combining our expertise, we are poised to create even more value for our clients and accelerate growth in new markets.”

With MEX joining the TMA Systems portfolio, the combined customer base now exceeds 3,000 organizations globally. TMA's suite of solutions, which includes WebTMA, Eagle CMMS, ProCal, PCX, and Risk Partner, continues to serve a wide range of industries such as education, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and the public sector.

MEX represents TMA's fourth acquisition since its 2021 investment from Silversmith Capital Partners.

“The MEX acquisition marks a major milestone for TMA Systems,” said Marc Munfa, Silversmith Operating Partner and TMA Systems Board Member.“We are grateful to Stephen Ninnes in trusting TMA to be the steward of a business he has tirelessly built over three decades.”

RBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to MEX on the transaction.

About TMA Systems

TMA Systems is a leading global provider of advanced EAM and CMMS solutions with over 30 years' experience helping facilities executives maintain operational excellence and ensure the reliability of critical assets. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, TMA Systems empowers facilities teams to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure safety.

About MEX

Maintenance Experts (MEX) is a leading provider of CMMS software, serving over 1,400 organizations across sectors such as mining, manufacturing, energy, and food & beverage. Based in Brisbane, Australia, MEX delivers innovative solutions to help facilities teams optimize their maintenance operations.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Apryse, DistroKid, impact, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, Onbe, and Webflow. For more information, including a full list of portfolio investments, visit or follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Contacts

Sarah Esteverena



Chief Marketing Officer



TMA Systems



...

The post TMA Systems Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of MEX, Australia's Leading CMMS Provider appeared first on Caribbean News Global .