Egypt, Djibouti Leaders Discuss Strengthening Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt held a phone call on Wednesday with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, reaffirming the strong ties between the two countries and discussing ways to enhance cooperation on a range of issues.

Both leaders emphasized their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on economic cooperation, investment, and trade. They also highlighted the importance of continued consultation and coordination on regional matters of shared interest.











The conversation touched upon various developments across the African continent. Presidents Al-Sisi and Guelleh reiterated their commitment to promoting stability and upholding national sovereignty across the region, while bolstering cooperation among regional countries. These efforts, they said, are aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the region for development and prosperity.

The situation in the Red Sea region was also discussed, with both leaders focusing on ways to ensure the stability and safety of maritime navigation. They also exchanged views on further developing cooperation between African countries within the framework of the African Union, aligning with the priorities of African nations and the interests of their people.



