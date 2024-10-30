Mary Kay Recognized For Conservation Leadership For Second Year In A Row At The 2024 Texan By Nature 20

(MENAFN- 3BL) DALLAS, October 30, 2024 /3BL/ - Mary Kay , a global leader in skincare innovation and sustainability, was honored for the second year in a row with a 2024 Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20) award, a prestigious recognition created by the conservation non-profit Texan by Nature . Founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, Texan by Nature annually celebrates 20 businesses based or operating in Texas that demonstrate data-backed commitments to conservation and sustainability through the TxN 20 initiative.

“Receiving this honor two years in a row highlights Mary Kay's enduring commitment to integrating sustainable practices in our business through innovation, advocacy, and responsibility,” said Virginie Naigeon-Malek , who leads Mary Kay's Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability.“We're humbled to be listed among the other conservation powerhouses across Texas. At Mary Kay, sustainability is part of our mission-we're striving to create a positive impact on the world for generations to come.”

“We believe in building a sustainable future through action, collaboration, and innovative models,” said Joni Carswell, CEO & President at Texan by Nature.“It's an honor to recognize Mary Kay, a company that demonstrates driving sustainable business through conservation action achieves positive long-term impact for profitability, people, and planet alike.”

To further its involvement with Texan by Nature, Cristi Gomez , PhD, DABT, Senior Director, Regulatory, Safety, and R&D Compliance for Mary Kay, participated in the 6th Texan by Nature Conservation Summit, which showcases innovation, commitment, and best practices from a variety of industries. Gomez spoke on the panel“Realizing System Value.” The panel explored balancing development with conservation, profits with sustainability, and inputs with outputs of the full system. The event was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

The TxN 20 recognizes industry leaders across 12 sectors in Texas who are at the forefront of conservation efforts and sustainable business practices. Other award winners can be viewed on the Texan by Nature website.

About Mary Kay

