Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The buccal drug delivery system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.28 billion in 2023 to $3.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early drug delivery innovations, pharmaceutical industry adoption, clinical studies and efficacy, market penetration strategies, disease-specific applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Buccal Drug Delivery System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The buccal drug delivery system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient-centric drug delivery, rising geriatric population, demand for targeted therapies, biologics and peptides delivery, regulatory support and approvals, investments in r&d.

Growth Driver Of The Buccal Drug Delivery System Market

The Increasing demand in hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the buccal drug delivery systems market going forward. A hospital is a specialized facility designed to provide medical treatment, care, and services to individuals who are sick or injured. Buccal drug delivery systems in hospital settings offer rapid drug absorption, improved patient compliance, reduce GI side effects, and provide a controlled release of drugs.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Share?

Key players in the market include Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline Public Limited Company, Indivior plc, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Catalent Inc., Arx Limited Liability Company, BioDelivery Science International Incorporated, Cynapsus Therapeutics Incorporated, Endo Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, Medlab Clinical Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, F Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ethypharm SAS, Applied Pharma Research SA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Adare Pharmaceuticals Inc., NAPP Pharmaceutical Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Teligent Pharma Inc., Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the buccal drug delivery systems market are focusing on products launches, such as melatonin oral spray, to drive revenues in their market. Melatonin oral spray is a form of melatonin supplementation that comes in a spray format for oral use.

How Is The Global Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sublingual, Buccal Tablets and Lozenges, Oral Sprays

2) By Application: Pain Management, Smoking Cesstion, Angina Pectoris

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Buccal Drug Delivery System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Buccal Drug Delivery System Market Definition

The buccal drug delivery system refers to the injection of the desired medicine through the buccal mucosal membrane lining of the mouth cavity. This method is effective for administering mucosal and transmucosal drugs. Mucosal drug delivery aims for site-specific drug release on the mucosa, whereas transmucosal permeation entails drug absorption across the mucosal barrier and into the systemic circulation.

Buccal Drug Delivery System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global buccal drug delivery system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Buccal Drug Delivery System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on buccal drug delivery system market size, buccal drug delivery system market drivers and trends, buccal drug delivery system market major players and buccal drug delivery system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

