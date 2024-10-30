Civil Aviation Director Discusses With South Korean Ambassador Ways To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) Chairman Humoud Mubarak Humoud discussed on Wednesday with South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Park Chung-sook aspects of civil aviation cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop it.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a press statement that the meeting discussed bilateral cooperation, ways to develop it, and the best ways to achieve the desired economic feasibility in light of the strong relations between the two countries in various fields.

However, they acknowledged potential challenges such as regulatory differences and market competition.

It reported that the latest and future projects, such as the potential opening of new flight routes and the establishment of joint training programs, were discussed, as well as facilities like improved airport infrastructure and streamlined visa processes that would encourage Kuwaiti and Korean airlines to operate between the two countries.

The South Korean ambassador expressed his appreciation for civil aviation's constructive cooperation. He also voiced satisfaction with the work of Korean companies operating in Kuwait, especially at Kuwait International Airport. (end)

