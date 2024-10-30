Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.14 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inhalation anesthesia market is projected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2023 to $1.56 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to an increase in surgical procedures requiring anesthesia, a growing geriatric population, advancements in inhalation anesthetics, the expansion of ambulatory surgical centers, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

The inhalation anesthesia market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth in the forecast period is driven by rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing global healthcare expenditure, a growing number of surgical procedures in emerging markets, expanded use of inhalation anesthesia in veterinary medicine, and increased government funding for research and development of innovative inhalation anesthetics.

The growing geriatric population is expected to drive the expansion of the inhalation anesthesia market in the coming years. Older individuals are more prone to chronic and degenerative conditions, which often require surgical interventions and therapeutic procedures. This surge in surgeries boosts the demand for inhalation anesthesia, as it is often more suitable for elderly patients who may face difficulties with intravenous anesthesia due to punctured blood vessels or compliance

Key players in the market include Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Mylan N. V., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Sandoz International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S. A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teijin Pharma Limited, UCB S. A., Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

The growing geriatric population is expected to drive the expansion of the market in the coming years. Older individuals are more prone to chronic and degenerative conditions, which often require surgical interventions and therapeutic procedures. This surge in surgeries boosts the demand for inhalation anesthesia, as it is often more suitable for elderly patients who may face difficulties with intravenous anesthesia due to punctured blood vessels or compliance

1) By Product: Sevoflurane, Desflurane, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide

2) By Application: Induction, Maintenance

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Inhalation anesthesia involves medications administered in operating rooms to induce and maintain general anesthesia. These anesthetics produce varying levels of drowsiness, from mild sedation to full general anesthesia, allowing for pain-free surgical procedures. Inhalation anesthesia is primarily used to initiate and sustain general anesthesia during surgeries.

