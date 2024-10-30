PACKIT® EXPANDS LINE OF PREMIUM OFFERINGS WITH TWO NEW STYLES OF FREEZABLE WINE COOLER BAGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PackIt® Freezable Wine Cooler (MSRP $34.00 )

– Say goodbye to bulky ice buckets with this freezable, reusable wine cooler. Your wine will stay perfectly chilled for hours thanks to the state-of-the-art ECOFREEZE® Technology+ . With a seatbelt webbing handle strap for easy carrying and pouring and a unique stretch design, this cooler fits most standard wine and champagne bottles. Great for dinner parties or any al fresco event, and it's the perfect host/hostess gift!

PackIt® Freezable Wine Carrier (MSRP $48.00)

- Created to keep wine cool on-the-go, this carrier is perfect to bring to parties, picnics or anywhere the day takes you. Designed to fit a standard 750mL bottle, it features

an adjustable and removable crossbody strap, wristlet handle with seatbelt webbing, and a slip pocket. Easy to use: just freeze it overnight and it will keep your wine chilled for hours.

It's a great gift for the wine lover on your list!

"We are thrilled to expand our premium product collection with these two innovative wine bags. The sleek, modern design combined with exceptional cooling capabilities make them a must-have for any wine enthusiast," said Roland Ecarma, Product Designer, PackIt. "With both the Wine Carrier and the Wine Cooler, our goal was to create elegant, yet functional products that fit the on-the-go lifestyle of wine lovers," he continued.

Both products will be available on October 30, 2024, at PackIt .

PackIt ®, a Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand

was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to impact health and well-being through delivering solutions-oriented products that empower you to make healthy lifestyle choices. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt provides smart solutions that encourage eating and drinking well, optimizing routines, and enjoying life's journey.

