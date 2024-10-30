PACKIT® EXPANDS LINE OF PREMIUM OFFERINGS WITH TWO NEW STYLES OF FREEZABLE WINE COOLER BAGS
Date
10/30/2024 2:42:17 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PackIt® Freezable Wine Cooler (MSRP $34.00 )
– Say goodbye to bulky ice buckets with this freezable, reusable wine cooler. Your wine will stay perfectly chilled for hours thanks to the state-of-the-art ECOFREEZE® Technology+ . With a seatbelt webbing handle strap for easy carrying and pouring and a unique stretch design, this cooler fits most standard wine and champagne bottles. Great for dinner parties or any al fresco event, and it's the perfect host/hostess gift!
PackIt® Freezable Wine Carrier (MSRP $48.00)
- Created to keep wine cool on-the-go, this carrier is perfect to bring to parties, picnics or anywhere the day takes you. Designed to fit a standard 750mL bottle, it features
an adjustable and removable crossbody strap, wristlet handle with seatbelt webbing, and a slip pocket. Easy to use: just freeze it overnight and it will keep your wine chilled for hours.
It's a great gift for the wine lover on your list!
"We are thrilled to expand our premium product collection with these two innovative wine bags. The sleek, modern design combined with exceptional cooling capabilities make them a must-have for any wine enthusiast," said Roland Ecarma, Product Designer, PackIt. "With both the Wine Carrier and the Wine Cooler, our goal was to create elegant, yet functional products that fit the on-the-go lifestyle of wine lovers," he continued.
Both products will be available on October 30, 2024, at PackIt .
PackIt ®, a Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC brand
was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: to impact health and well-being through delivering solutions-oriented products that empower you to make healthy lifestyle choices. The company's breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt provides smart solutions that encourage eating and drinking well, optimizing routines, and enjoying life's journey.
SOURCE PackIt
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108834914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.