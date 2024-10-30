Lambdatest Introduces New Features In AI-Powered Test Manager To Simplify Test Management

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has introduced a suite of new features to its AI-powered Test Manager , designed to simplify and enhance the test management experience for software development and QA teams. The newly launched features include advanced tagging and preconditions, allowing users to and map tags and preconditions directly to test cases. With these updates, users can achieve more efficient workflows, streamline data integration, and enhance control over test case execution-ultimately accelerating time-to-market for high-quality software releases.

This upgrade ensures test cases are better organized and ready for more effective execution. Additionally, LambdaTest has expanded its API capabilities with enhanced POST and PUT functionalities, enabling teams to manage and update test data seamlessly. These updates also support easy integration within CI/CD pipelines, driving automation and further reducing manual effort in test data management

One of the significant enhancements is the CSV export functionality, empowering teams to export test cases for reporting or analysis. This gives users complete flexibility in handling test data, making it easier to gain insights and improve testing efficiency. To further support streamlined management, LambdaTest now enables users to copy and move multiple test cases across folders and projects within the Test Manager, enhancing organization across larger projects. Expanded custom fields bring greater flexibility to data management, with seven new data types supported in test cases, including Dropdown (Single and Multi-Select), Number, URL, Date, User, and Boolean (Checkbox).

Manual test execution has also been upgraded, allowing users to add remarks and attach files during execution. This new feature adds invaluable context to test cases, enhancing clarity and communication across teams. To round out this release, LambdaTest now offers direct integration with TestRail, enabling users to import test case data seamlessly and simplify migrations.

"As the testing landscape evolves, our goal at LambdaTest is to equip teams with tools that make managing tests more streamlined, powerful, and accessible," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest. "These new features are a testament to our commitment to helping teams optimize their workflows, reduce redundancies, and enhance software testing quality."

LambdaTest's Test Manager continues to grow as a comprehensive solution for modern test management needs, built to support agile and DevOps practices with features that enhance productivity, precision, and collaboration.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

