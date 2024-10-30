Sullex Launches Initiative To Support Small Industrial Enterprises With Financial Facilities For Manufacturers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) SulleX , a company specializing in the establishment of logistics hubs, has launched an ambitious new initiative aimed at supporting small industrial projects. The company has allocated a number of factory spaces, starting from 570 square meters, within the SulleX-TRC Industrial City, to encourage small-scale manufacturers looking to invest and expand their industrial capabilities.





This initiative offers flexible support, including an initial down payment of EGP 300,000 with payment plans of up to five years interest-free, allowing manufacturers to launch their operations with confidence and minimal financial burden.





About SulleX





SulleX is an innovative developer providing sustainable solutions for the manufacturing and storage of temperature-controlled food products, including cold and frozen food. Dedicated to enhancing the logistics sector and refrigerated food production in Egypt and beyond, SulleX assists clients by offering tailored, scalable solutions and advanced technology that optimizes food supply chains, improves product quality, and ensures effective business operations.





SulleX is currently developing Egypt's first integrated logistics and food industrial city, covering 510,000 square meters in Giza. The SulleX-TRC city is designed to house integrated factories and solar-powered cold storage facilities for producing and exporting cold and frozen food like fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy. This initiative aims to provide cost-effective and sustainable solutions for cooling needs, especially in regions with limited electricity access.





Through SulleX's programs, farmers and investors can focus on production and manage investments in the processing, storage, and timely distribution of chilled and frozen products, supporting profitability and export opportunities.



















Initiative Objectives





Primarily, the initiative seeks to support small industries focused on cold and frozen food products, aligning with Egypt's goals to strengthen national industry and increase exports. The SulleX-TRC city offers advanced cold storage and refrigeration services, which reduces initial investment costs for manufacturers by over 50%, alongside flexible payment terms.





A key objective is also to reduce post-harvest losses of agricultural products in Upper Egypt by over 30%, addressing the shortage of cold storage infrastructure while conserving water by minimizing crop spoilage.





Key Features of SulleX-TRC





SulleX is developing the first integrated logistics and cold industrial city on 510,000 square meters in Giza, designed to serve Upper Egypt in alignment with the nation's strategic goals. The SulleX-TRC city is expected to become a regional hub for the manufacturing and distribution of chilled and frozen agricultural products, as well as pharmaceuticals, and food items such as meats, poultry, and dairy.





The city will house approximately 60 factories with varied spaces, 13 cold storage facilities with a capacity of up to 10,000 pallets, and a 2,000-square-meter administrative building, aimed at attracting banks, global shipping lines, insurance companies, ISO certification bodies, and other affiliated services.





Additionally, SulleX-TRC will feature a fuel station, truck scales, a sports club, and a dedicated dining area for city employees, making it a modern model of integrated industrial cities in Egypt.



