Tapestry Careers Spotlight: Samantha Lanzerotti, Sr. Regional Visual Manager For Kate Spade New York

MENAFN - 3BL) Samantha Lanzerotti , Sr. Regional Visual Manager for kate spade new york , works with store teams to set up our products in a way that makes it easy – and enjoyable – for customers to shop. During her 11 years with ksny, Sam has grown professionally by expanding her role and challenging herself to learn new areas of the business.

Tapestry knows securing exceptional talent dictates success. But our efforts to find the best talent don't stop once an individual has been hired. Like Sam, our employees are encouraged to find the fit when it comes to their role. Tapestry is committed to ensuring every employee at Tapestry has an equal opportunity to grow and progress. We look to connect employees with advancement opportunities across the enterprise, even if a role is outside an employee's current function.

Learn more about Sam's journey, then visit our careers site to explore opportunities at Tapestry and our brands.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry Inc. is a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands is unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities to create a better-made future, and to build a company that is equitable, inclusive and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we stretch what's possible.