Creating A Culture Where People Of All Abilities Can Thrive

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Principal

When Jennifer S.'s son was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, she was overwhelmed with the unknowns that lay ahead.

Being a working parent, she also knew she already had the support and flexibility at Principal® she needed to move forward. Her leader and coworkers immediately jumped in to find ways to support her.

“My team knew there were days that I was locked in and pounding out work. They also knew that there were days I'd have to step away to take a call and it may not be the easiest conversation,” Jennifer says. And that flexibility continues eight years later as she balances her responsibilities as a director of leadership and talent development.

This culture of work-life fit is something Shelley G., director of learning and development, has also leaned into while caring for family members with various abilities and for her own scoliosis.

“My husband and I were taking care of his mother and his brother over a three-year timeframe,” Shelley says.“Flexibility was huge.”

Finding connection and community in the OneAbility ERG

It's not just the flexibility that has kept Shelley and Jennifer at Principal for more than two decades each, but also the inclusive culture.

“It doesn't matter who you are or what you do; you're accepted,” Shelley says.“And if there is anybody that doesn't accept you, it's easy to address.”

This part of our culture is crucial for Shelley, who recalls being picked on in high school after her diagnosis, given her need to wear a visible back brace.“It definitely shaped the way that I treat people and why I want to pay it forward and help people living with disabilities,” she says.

One way she's doing so is through her involvement and leadership in our OneAbility employee resource group (ERG), which she was first drawn to after attending an event in which employees across Principal living with different abilities shared their stories.

Since joining, Shelley's helped lead various efforts. One that stands out is expanding mental health awareness and resources for employees during the pandemic through efforts like mindfulness classes in partnership with our wellness center and an educational session with an outside expert.

Her efforts in the group have also led to opportunities outside of Principal. She currently serves on a board for a nonprofit that focuses on financial empowerment for people with different abilities.“Getting involved in ERGs opens you up to so many opportunities,” she says.

For Jennifer, OneAbility has been a place to connect with other parents who are caregivers.“They've been really important to me to help me navigate some of the medical journey.”

When kids were returning to school out of the pandemic, for example, she and another parent discussed decisions around risk.

Just as important for her is connecting with and learning from people living with disabilities.“By listening to understand what works and doesn't work for other people, I can take some learnings to help my son,” Jennifer says.

She also appreciates opportunities to volunteer with community organizations that support people with disabilities. In 2024, she saw philanthropic efforts sponsored by Principal come full circle to impact her son; he received a specialized bike from Variety, a Principal Charity Classic funds recipient. (They can again go on family bike rides to get ice cream!)

Creating a culture in which everyone can thrive

From benefits like flexibility to ERGs, Principal aims to create a culture that helps employees like Jennifer and Shelley thrive.

“I feel like people care about me not only as an employee,” Jennifer says,“but as a person.”