Lifting Up The LGBTQIA+ Community: Meet Benjamin Campbell

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

Ben Campbell, Senior Global Research and Insights Evangelist, here! That's a fun title, right? Let me break it down for you. We like to think of my role as a scalable pie chart, 50% research and 50% showcasing our studies - which essentially means making sure our research is seen by our internal audiences. And those percentages change based on need!

As for the research part, I get to conduct research studies, primarily qualitative on various topics such as new product needs or better understanding of a new audience group. In addition, my team also builds personas, journeys, and helps bring the customer needs to the forefront.

Right out of college, I was a Social Media Coordinator at Ohio State University. I managed the @OhioState social media handles for the University enterprise. I tell you what, a role in social media as your first gig is a great way to learn about connecting with an audience. Also during this time, I picked up a side hustle, freelancing for a boutique PR firm. Here, I learned how to apply my communication skills and help small businesses find their voice. I still freelance today!

After my time working for Ohio State, I took my learnings to an ad agency where I was a Digital Strategist for healthcare brands. In this role, it was all about delivering the right messages at the right time and helping brands launch lifesaving drugs and devices.

That led me to GoDaddy where I've been for the last three years!

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I was born with a motor, so staying motivated is something that comes naturally.

But keeping it fresh is where I look for inspiration from small business owners and content creators. There is always a new way to share information, and I love being able to experiment with storytelling, whether that's in video form, graphics, or writing.

You recently became Co-President of our Employee Resource Group (ERG), GD United. Can you share how the ERG has made an impact on you?

I am so honored to help lead GD United! To have a company stand by their commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community in the way that GoDaddy does is needed now more than ever.

The ERG has shown me what is possible for marginalized communities when we stand together. By embracing my full identity in this group, I have unlocked a new level of confidence.

Through helping lead GD United, I hope to lift up our community and show how embracing who you truly are only makes you stronger personally and professionally.

How do you envision the future of inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community within our workplace?

I have been fortunate to have had a career where I have had access to resources like GD United, but others have not been so lucky.

I see a future where these resources are re-affirmed and embraced by all industries. There is still a lot of work to be done, and I hope I can continue to advocate for safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I like to spend time with my dachshund, Whitney, and husband, Logan, who is also the president of an LGBTQIA+ group within his workplace. We both strive to create cultures of acceptance and empowerment at our companies.

We love the queer community and spend as much time as we can supporting queer-owned businesses in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

