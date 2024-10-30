(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Elite Aviation, a premier private charter subsidiary of Prima Air, is proud to announce the launch of the world's first Bombardier Global 5000 equipped with the cutting-edge Starlink system. This breakthrough marks a significant milestone in in-flight connectivity, offering business jet an unparalleled experience starting October 10, 2024. The Global 5000, available for charter via pegjet , combines exceptional range and state-of-the-art internet capabilities, bringing a new level of luxury and convenience to long-distance travel.

Pegasus Elite Aviation Launches First Bombardier Global 5000 with Starlink Wi-Fi

Partnering with Starlink and Thornton Aviation, Pegasus Elite Aviation spearheaded the development and installation of Starlink's high-speed internet on the Global 5000. Starlink, powered by a low-earth orbit constellation of approximately 6,000 satellites, provides unrivaled global coverage, enabling download speeds of 200+ megabits per second. Passengers can now enjoy HD streaming, Zoom calls, and large file downloads seamlessly, even at 41,000 feet.

"The integration of the Starlink system represents a major leap in in-flight connectivity," said Lina Tullberg, CEO of Prima Air. "By leveraging the most advanced technology available, we ensure that our business jet passengers experience seamless connectivity tailored to their needs. Our dedication to excellence drives us to continuously innovate, so that we exceed the evolving expectations of our charter flight customers."

Pegasus Elite Aviation would also like to express its appreciation to the Van Nuys FAA Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) for its invaluable support during the STC certification process and Part 135 conformity inspection.

In addition to the Global 5000's impressive range of 5,200 nautical miles, Pegasus Elite Aviation's entire fleet offers Wi-Fi on long-distance flights, ensuring that passengers remain connected throughout their journey. The company operates from five key airport bases: Hollywood Burbank Airport, New Jersey Teterboro Airport, Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Las Vegas Airport, and the Hong Kong Business Aviation Center.

For more information about Pegasus Elite Aviation or to charter a flight, visit pegjet . For media inquiries, please contact 626-889-5818 or email [email protected] .

