Glitzy Stays & Gastronomic Gems: What's New In The Palm Beaches This Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Uncover New Accommodations and Experiences in Florida's Most Stylish Vacation Destination®



Editor's Note: Images for the mentioned businesses can be downloaded here ; general destination images can be downloaded, here .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This season, discover the enchantment of what's new in The Palm Beaches , a vibrant must-visit destination featuring 39 unique cities and towns from Jupiter to Boca Raton in Southeast Florida. Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich legacy of America's First Resort Destination®, while exploring an exciting array of fresh offerings. Experience several brand-new luxurious resorts, exquisitely renovated hotels, a fresh wave of culinary concepts by award-winning talent, and captivating cultural attractions and events. With a continuous stream of new investments, The Palm Beaches remain a premier choice for travelers seeking a taste of genuine hospitality.



NEWLY OPENED HOTELS & RESORTS

Amrit Ocean Resort – Singer Island (now open)

Since its grand opening in May, Amrit Ocean Resort has established itself as a premier luxury beachfront wellness destination. The highlight is Amrit Wellness & Spa, the largest spa in Florida, encompassing 103,000 square feet of health and relaxation across four stories. Situated on more than 300 feet of private beach on Singer Island, this transformative retreat merges Eastern principles with Western luxury. Guests can experience wellness services grounded in the five pillars: mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, relaxation, and sleep. The resort features 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms, five dining options, and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces.

Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach

– West Palm Beach (now open)

As Delta Hotels by Marriott's inaugural full-service property in South Florida, Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach boasts 199 well-appointed rooms and more than 6,000 square feet of versatile event space within two miles of Palm Beach International Airport. Guests can dine at The Dive Bar or enjoy quick bites at the grab-and-go café. The hotel features a state-of-the-art fitness center, a refreshing pool, and family-friendly suites. Additional amenities include complimentary airport shuttle service, spacious accommodations for work and relaxation, and complimentary Wi-Fi and bottled water for all guests.

The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton – Singer Island (now open)

Recently renovated, The Singer Oceanfront Resort features 223 updated guest rooms and suites situated along four miles of pristine beach on Singer Island. This classic beach resort has been redefined to offer casual elegance and allow guests to embrace a coastal way of life. Guests can enjoy onsite dining options, including the island's only beachfront bar, Top Shell, and the signature restaurant, Caretta Caretta, along with convenient grab-and-go selections at The Market.

HOTELS & RESORTS COMING SOON



Palm House – Palm Beach (coming soon – November 2024)

Palm House is anticipated to open this November, designed for the next generation of travelers to this iconic island. The property marks the debut U.S. property for London-based L+R Hotels' prestigious Iconic Luxury Hotels collection. Crafted as a modern retreat that marries Palm Beach's enduring allure with contemporary luxury, the intimate hotel features 79 spacious guest rooms and suites. Located on Royal Palm Way just steps away from the beach, amenities include the vibrant Palm Bar, the Sunset Pool Deck and the intimate Palm House Dining Room for all-day culinary indulgence.



The Belgrove – West Palm Beach (coming soon – December 2024)

Expected to open at the end of 2024, The Belgrove Autograph Collection is nestled along Lake Mangonia and offers a secluded retreat just minutes from the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. It will feature 150 guest rooms, five dining concepts, The Belgrove Spa, fitness facilities, two pools, and extensive meeting spaces, perfect for both business and leisure travelers. The design will emphasize sophisticated elegance and laid-back charm, reflecting Palm Beach's rich culture. Guests will enjoy access to the exclusive Dutchman's Pipe golf course, featuring a recently renovated Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

The Vineta Hotel – Palm Beach (coming soon – early 2025)

Set to open next year just two blocks from iconic Worth Avenue, the Vineta Hotel will honor the hotel's rich legacy with a sophisticated restoration by Oetker Collection. This marks a new chapter in the property's nearly century-long history. The restoration work, led by Paris-based interior designer Tino Zervudachi, aimed to bring the hotel back to its original splendor. The revamped dining and social spaces will offer an eclectic mix of four distinct environments, including a complete transformation of the former Leopard Lounge, and the symbolic courtyard will transform into the ultimate al fresco dining destination. A highly exclusive play on the statement 'American Bar' is being conceived, with only a handful of seats and a brand-new Mediterranean-inspired, indoor/outdoor poolside restaurant.



HOTEL RENOVATIONS OR EXPANSIONS

The Seagate Resort & Spa

– Delray Beach (now open)

The only resort in Delray Beach offering guests exclusive access to a private beach with oceanfront dining and in-the-sand cocktail service has debuted the first phase of a property transformation. Newly redesigned guest rooms are open and ready for visitors, while new dining options are planned to debut in late 2024 and early 2025, including Bourbon Steak restaurant helmed by Michelin star chef Michael Mina.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Singer Island (coming soon – November 2024)

Set to unveil a multimillion-dollar renovation in November, the resort will feature a new layout boasting an open space concept. The renovation includes the restaurant, lobby, marketplace, bar, and lounge.

The Colony Hotel – Palm Beach (coming soon – November 2024)

The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach is set to unveil an exciting season with new and returning partnerships, featuring collaborations with Dolce&Gabbana, artisanal bagel offerings from PopUp Bagels, and wellness services from Madison Apothecary and Naturopathica. The Colony will introduce "The Colony Edit," a curated retail experience showcasing exclusive products, including a custom candle aptly named, 'Pink Paradise,' created with LAFCO New York. The hotel will also host a rotating exhibition by Voltz Clarke Gallery and the return of the popular Living Room Series featuring tastemakers and engaging events. Additionally, guests can enjoy weekly game nights, including Bingo, Trivia, and newly added Mahjong.

Hyatt Place Delray Beach

– Delray Beach (coming soon – December 2024)

A full-scale renovation is underway to enhance the guest experience, including a complete redesign of guest rooms, common areas, meeting spaces, and the lobby bar, which will blend contemporary style with comfort.

The Boca Raton Beach Club

– Boca Raton (coming soon – December 2024)

The iconic Beach Club hotel at The Boca Raton is undergoing a $120 million transformation, slated for completion in December 2024. Guests and club members will discover an entirely redesigned arrival area, new restaurants, cocktail lounge and café, a new fitness facility, and a transformation of the hotel's 207 guest rooms and suites overlooking a half mile stretch of private beach along the Atlantic Ocean.

The Breakers Palm Beach – Palm Beach (coming soon – late 2024)

The iconic resort is investing $12 million in a full-scale renovation of its renowned tennis and racquet facilities. This comprehensive project will introduce 16 state-of-the-art, open-air courts, inclusive of tennis, pickleball and padel, each with an

exclusive comfort and refreshment cabana. Long-standing partner

Tihany Design will further enrich the casually chic aesthetic with stylish furnishings that are inviting, purposeful, and uniquely Palm Beach. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024.

NEW DELECTABLE DINING

The Palm Beaches are welcoming an impressive lineup of notable chefs with new dining experiences. Kasumi , now open at Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton, features a menu crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Takashi Yagihashi, showcasing meticulously prepared sushi and sashimi made from locally sourced seafood and premium fish from Japan. Nobu Manalapan , also open, offers a preview dining experience at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, led by the globally renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, combining traditional Japanese flavors with contemporary Peruvian influences for overnight guests. Looking ahead, James Beard Foundation Award-nominee Chef Pushkar Marathe will debut a second location of Stage Kitchen & Bar

in early 2025 in Boca Raton, known for its innovative, flavor-forward cuisine. Additionally, Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller will open Ta-boo in Spring 2025 in Palm Beach, reviving the historic eatery with his signature take on classic American cuisine.

To learn more about The Palm Beaches, visit .



CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Discover The Palm Beaches

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED