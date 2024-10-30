Legalmatch Empowers Consumers During National Estate Planning Awareness Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simplifying Estate Planning Through Attorney Matching & Library

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General CounselRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Estate Planning Awareness Week, observed this year from October 21st to 27th, serves as a timely reminder for Americans to prioritize creating or updating their estate plans. LegalMatch, a leading online legal matching service, offers valuable resources and connections to help individuals navigate this important process.Through LegalMatch's secure platform, consumers can submit a detailed legal issue outlining their specific needs. The platform then matches them with qualified attorneys experienced in estate planning. Users can then review attorney profiles, compare fees, and schedule consultations to find the best fit.In addition to attorney matching, LegalMatch offers a comprehensive Online Law Library with a wealth of estate planning resources. Users can access articles, videos, and FAQs on topics like wills, trusts , powers of attorney , and beneficiary designations . This information is designed to help consumers gain a clear understanding of different estate planning options so they can make informed decisions.National Estate Planning Awareness Week is an opportunity for individuals and families to prioritize their futures. LegalMatch stands as a valuable resource, offering both attorney connections and educational tools to ensure a smooth and successful estate planning process.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Ken LaMance

LegalMatch

+1 415-946-0856

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.