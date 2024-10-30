Bestselling Author And Anti-Ageism Advocate C. C. Griffin To Attend International Impact Book Awards In Phoenix On 11/2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- C. C. GriffinWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Connecticut-based independent publisher Christmas Lake Press announces author C. C. Griffin will be attending the prestigious International Impact Book Awards ceremony on November 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Griffin won for her recently published novel, Where the Light Is Brighter , an Amazon bestseller with five stars from Readers' Favorite and over 70 positive customer reviews. Comments range from:“An emotional journey and one that should be widely shared” to“It will leave you with a lasting impression of the power and transformative power of relationships.” The International Impact award celebrates,“impactful stories that touch readers around the world,” and Griffin, a first novelist, is“grateful for this honor and recognition.” She considers her attendance an opportunity to“expand the platform for an important dialogue on inaccurate age beliefs that affect our collective health and to spark a critical discussion on wellness during this time of global ageing.”Touching, humorous, honest, and based on Griffin's extensive experience working in healthcare, Where the Light Is Brighter not only entertains readers but encourages them to become part of the global movement to end ageism through a novel that offers a new way of thinking about a rarely discussed chapter of our lives: our bodies may change but our spirits are timeless, and we are what we believe ourselves to be. Griffin's narrative beckons readers to reimagine their perceptions on age as her characters celebrate a year of holidays in a 'home', the fictional River's Edge, creating a space where stereotypes are challenged and beliefs that color our thoughts can be altered. The resilience of the home's residents resets the prevailing attitude towards ageing and strengthens our intergenerational connections, allowing the luminosity of strength, dignity, and hope-at every age-to shine that much brighter. Raise your glass with the residents of River's Edge, for there's never an age when we stop celebrating.Griffin, who provides medical services as a nurse practitioner, recognized that perhaps the most significant issue that impacts the collective wellness of society is our flawed perspectives on age. She cites research on public health at Yale, led by Becca Levy, PhD, showing that ageism-a negative belief system around age-is culturally based and can impact as many as 7.5 years of healthy life. "The good news, however," Griffin stresses, "is that limiting beliefs can be exchanged for healthier ones and we can, as a community, support collective health and wellness at every age." Determined to spur this change, Griffin turned to writing and the powerful tools of fiction to dispel misconceptions about aging and stir emotions of humor and pathos in the hope of reaching a broader audience. Where the Light Is Brighter upends age beliefs and channels the spirit of celebration to create a space where the alchemy of connection enlivens the heart of understanding, expanding our horizons as we realize there is never an age when we stop living.Griffin teamed up with editor and independent publisher Thomas Fiffer at Christmas Lake Press, and during the time they worked on the novel, a global shift in collective thought focused on age and health-in response to changing age demographics-energized an international movement to combat ageism. The United Nations, in conjunction with the World Health Organization, declared the 2020s the "Decade of Healthy Ageing” (2021- 2030), establishing a collaborative network to promote a multi-stakeholder partnerships including governments, civil society, the private sector, and the arts, to foster initiatives and opportunities that support healthy ageing. The result is that Where the Light Is Brighter is not just a compelling novel but a well-timed message on a topic that affects all of us.Fiffer was“honored to work with C. C. and help her bring this all-important message forward through a well-wrought novel that charms and ultimately changes readers.”Says Griffin,“We are built on stories. We need stories. Stories can be changed.” She encourages readers to be part of the global movement to end ageism by buying and reading books that support #AWorld4AllAges.To learn more about age-thriving messages that lead to collective health, follow and like Griffin's Facebook page, C Books.For more information about book and author, visit CCGriffinBooks .Where the Light Is Brighter is available for purchase on Amazon and through independent book retailers.

