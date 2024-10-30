At HLTH 2024, Total Life Reveals The Drastic Toll Of Untreated Depression On U.S. Healthcare For Older Adults

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neelam Brar, CEO Total Life, Championing Equitable Access to Quality Therapy for Older Adults.

Total Life Inc. Therapy for healthier aging, covered by Medicare

Total Life Joins Top Healthcare Leaders on stage at HLTH 2024 to Highlight Innovative Approaches to Longevity and Aging for Older Adults on Medicare

- Neelam Brar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At HLTH 2024 on the Bold Stage, Neelam Brar, CEO and Founder of Total Life, Inc., delivered a powerful message on the need for accessible behavioral health care tailored for older adults. Her session, part of“The Healthy Aging Summit: Living the Longevity Lifestyle,” featured esteemed healthcare leaders such as Ben Quirk, CEO of Blue Zones Health; Heather O'Sullivan, President of Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home; and David Moss, CEO of Care Daily. Together, they addressed the impact of innovative health solutions in improving the lives of aging populations. Brar emphasized the cost of untreated depression, challenging the notion that depression is a natural part of aging:“Depression is not a natural aspect of aging,” Brar stated.“It's simply not. Untreated depression and anxiety can lead to higher hospitalization rates, increased dementia risk, and an accelerated decline in health for older adults.”

Total Life also presented its innovative teletherapy platform on the Village Stage and was selected to participate in the Healthcare Innovation Canada Showcase, joining Canada's top technology leaders under MaRS Discovery District, CABHI, CTS, and District 3 to champion accessible healthcare resources for older adults.

Total Life: Redefining Behavioral Health for Aging Americans

At Total Life, clients experience significant improvements within their first four therapy sessions. Moreover, Total Life matches and schedules clients with a licensed therapist quickly, a notable contrast to the traditional three-to-six-month waitlists common in many local markets. Total Life's platform operates across the United States, making behavioral health care accessible through Medicare-covered teletherapy. Clients can easily reach out by calling 1-800-567-5433 or signing up at TotalLife ; once contacted, the care team responds within the same day, with therapy journeys beginning within days.

“We're addressing a critical gap in care by offering same-day response times, allowing clients to begin therapy within days rather than waiting months,” Brar said.“Through Total Life's services, clients can access essential support quickly and affordably, without the need to leave their homes.”

Core Components of Total Life's Care Model

During her presentation, Brar highlighted the key elements of Total Life's approach to delivering effective, accessible behavioral health care for older adults:

Medicare-Covered Teletherapy for Aging-in-Place

By offering Medicare-covered services, Total Life removes financial barriers, allowing older adults to receive behavioral health support at home, a model especially valuable in underserved and rural areas.“For many, aging in place with quality behavioral support is the ideal solution,” Brar said,“and our platform ensures it's both accessible and affordable.”

AI-Enhanced Therapy Model for Ongoing Support

Total Life's hybrid approach incorporates AI tools to supplement live therapy sessions, offering clients continuous, personalized guidance and support between live sessions.“AI enables us to maintain consistent support without increasing costs, which is especially critical for our older adult clients,” Brar explained.

Monitoring Social Determinants of Health (SDOH)

Total Life's approach includes monitoring SDOH such as housing stability, food security, and social connection, which are known to affect health outcomes.“We provide care that considers the complete picture of a client's environment and well-being,” Brar said, ensuring clients have holistic support to foster resilience.

Addressing Depression in Aging with Practical Therapeutic Tools

Brar introduced Total Life's therapeutic exercises, such as the“Legacy Letter” and“Gratitude Anchoring.” The“Legacy Letter” invites clients to reflect on cherished life moments and meaningful relationships, grounding them in purpose and reinforcing resilience.“Gratitude Anchoring” helps clients focus on positive aspects of life, an effective strategy for those dealing with uncertainty or health challenges.“These exercises allow clients to engage with behavioral health practices that elevate their mental outlook and empower them in their day-to-day lives,” Brar noted.

The Hidden Costs of Untreated Behavioral Health Issues in Older Adults

Brar emphasized that untreated depression leads to greater healthcare demands, citing studies that link untreated behavioral health issues to higher dementia risks, ER visits, and the development of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. The impact, Brar argued, is both individual and societal, imposing substantial costs on the healthcare system.“We can no longer afford to ignore the impact untreated behavioral health issues have on older adults,” Brar explained.“Total Life's model provides affordable, accessible solutions to improve quality of life and reduce long-term healthcare burdens.”

Raising Awareness and Expanding Access to Behavioral Health Resources

Brar stressed that many older adults are unaware of available behavioral health resources. Currently, two-thirds of older adults facing life changes, like losing a spouse or receiving a diagnosis, remain unaware that support is available. Total Life is addressing this gap through awareness campaigns to ensure that older adults understand their options.“Our mission isn't only to provide support but also to ensure older adults and their families know help is out there,” Brar said.

Building a Future for Quality Aging with Total Life

Total Life's mission goes beyond therapy; it's about enriching the lives of older adults through a range of programs focused on social engagement, physical wellness, and community building. Brar envisions expanding healthspan-the years lived in good health-by prioritizing behavioral health and holistic support, allowing older adults to age with dignity and independence.“Our goal is not simply to add years to life but to add life to those years,” Brar said.“At Total Life, we're setting a new standard for quality aging, where older adults can thrive.”

A Call to Action for Health Equity

Brar's message at HLTH 2024 was clear: the need for equitable, affordable behavioral health care for older adults has never been greater. By offering Medicare-covered services, AI-driven support, and practical therapeutic tools, Total Life is redefining healthy aging in America, ensuring that people of all socio-economic backgrounds can access care when they need it.

Brar concluded with an invitation to collaborate, urging stakeholders to join Total Life's mission:“Together, we can make the years we add to life full of purpose, connection, and well-being. Behavioral health is the foundation for quality aging, and Total Life is here to ensure every older adult can access it.”

For those interested in learning more or beginning their therapy journey, visit or call 1-800-567-5433. Total Life's care team is ready to respond within the day, with therapy starting in just days-far faster than traditional waitlists.

About Total Life, Inc.

Total Life, Inc. is the nation's leading teletherapy platform dedicated to supporting the behavioral and emotional well-being of older adults. With a commitment to health equity, evidence-based care, and Medicare-covered services, Total Life is pioneering accessible, high-quality behavioral health solutions for seniors across the United States.

