Food Author Adán Medrano Collaborates With The Sioux Chef To Showcase Indigenous Cuisine In Online Cooking Series

The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman and food author Adán Medrano outside of the restaurant, Owamni by The Sioux Chef

Adán Medrano demonstrates corn gorditas filled with nopal and shrimp at the Indigenous Food Lab

Food Author Adán Medrano cooked corn gorditas, a Texas Mexican iconic dish, for the series of The Indigenous Food Lab.

- Chef Adán Medrano

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Food author and chef Adán Medrano this week visited the Indigenous Food Lab (IFL) of The Sioux Chef, Sean Sherman, to record a cooking demonstration for the Lab's online video cooking series. Medrano, known for his expertise in traditional Mexican and Native American cuisine, cooked corn gorditas filled with cactus and shrimp in a red chile sauce, all Native American ingredients. The recipe is from Medrano's first cookbook, Tuly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes . This collaboration aims to highlight the rich and diverse flavors of Indigenous cuisine and promote cultural preservation.

The IFL, located in Minneapolis, is a non-profit organization dedicated to reviving and celebrating Indigenous food traditions. The Lab prepares ingredients for award-winning restaurant Owamni by The Sioux Chef, which focuses on pre-colonial Native American cuisine. Medrano's visit to the IFL and Owamni allowed him to experience firsthand the unique approach to cooking and sourcing ingredients that The Sioux Chef is known for.

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with The Sioux Chef and his team to showcase the incredible flavors and techniques of Indigenous cuisine," said Medrano. "It was a privilege to work with Linda Black Elk, Director of Educational Programming and Community Outreach, and the IFL team who are dedicated to preserving and sharing their cultural food traditions. I hope this collaboration will inspire others to explore and appreciate the diversity of Indigenous cuisine."

The cooking demonstration featuring Medrano's corn gorditas will be released on the IFL's online video cooking series, which aims to educate and inspire people to incorporate Indigenous ingredients and techniques into their own cooking. This collaboration between Medrano, The Sioux Chef and the IFL team is just one example of the growing movement to elevate and celebrate Indigenous cuisine. Stay tuned for the release of the cooking demonstration and join the movement to preserve and promote the rich flavors of Indigenous food.

For more information on The Sioux Chef and the Indigenous Food Lab, visit their websites at and . Follow Adán Medrano on social media (@adanmedrano) for updates on his cookbooks and on the release of the cooking demonstration.

