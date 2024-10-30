(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Sellers, a leading agency in growth strategies, is proud to announce the expansion of our services to include comprehensive Shopify and TikTok management. Previously known for our expertise in and Walmart marketplaces, Velocity Sellers is now a true multi-channel partner, helping brands broaden their reach and build lasting customer relationships.

Read more here:

Continue Reading

Velocity Sellers Expands Multi-Channel Services: Now Offering Shopify & TikTok Management

Post thi

With e-commerce evolving rapidly, the decision to add Shopify and TikTok to our suite of services reflects our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and offering our clients the tools they need to succeed across multiple platforms.

Why Shopify?

Shopify allows brands to take full control of their customer experience, build a loyal following, and, most importantly, grow their own customer lists-something not possible on platforms like Amazon. Sellers on Shopify benefit from higher profit margins as they reduce reliance on marketplace fees and build a standalone brand that can thrive independently. By integrating Shopify, our clients can now manage inventory, orders, and marketing from a single platform, all while retaining direct customer relationships that drive long-term value.

Why TikTok?

TikTok has quickly emerged as a leading platform for product discovery and viral marketing. For brands looking to connect with younger audiences, TikTok offers powerful tools like shoppable videos, live shopping, and influencer partnerships to rapidly increase brand visibility. By leveraging trends and engaging content, sellers can drive traffic not only to TikTok shops but also back to their Amazon or Shopify stores, creating a powerful "halo effect" that amplifies sales across channels.

A Full Multi-Channel Approach

Velocity Sellers is uniquely positioned to help brands navigate the complexities of multi-channel selling. From driving organic traffic through TikTok's trending content to optimizing customer retention via Shopify, we provide a 360-degree service that maximizes e-commerce potential. Our goal is to help brands scale efficiently, increase profitability, and build lasting customer loyalty.

About Velocity Sellers

Velocity Sellers is a full-service e-commerce agency dedicated to helping brands thrive in competitive online marketplaces. With a deep understanding of Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and TikTok, we offer personalized strategies to drive traffic, increase conversions, and scale businesses to new heights.

For more information, please visit

or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Velocity Sellers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED