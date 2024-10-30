25 International & Local Sports Events to take place in Dubai during the Weekend

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) 25 international & local sports events will take place in various locations of Dubai during the weekend, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and with distinctive participation of different classes of society from UAE & overseas; top of these events are the Dubai Premier Padel 1, International Ice Skating Championship for People of Determination, Wakesurf Championships – Dubai Creek Edition and Women’s Run.



Dubai Premier Padel 1 will be held from 3rd to 10th Nov. 2024 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum the Chairman of DSC. The event will be organized by Gallup Global in collaboration with the UAE Padel Federation, DSC & the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai. The Championship is part of series of championships including 25 rounds distributed into 18 countries in the five continents of the world and held with participation of 256 of the best male & female players in the globe who compete in separate categories of men & women’s doubles to win valuable prizes of € 470 thousand (Dhs 1.89 million).



The list of international events, taking place during this weekend, comprises the International Ice Skating Championship for People of Determination which is scheduled from 31st Oct. to 1st Nov. at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates, and the Wakesurf Championships – Dubai Creek Edition will be held in Dubai Creek Marina on 2nd & 3rd Nov.



The Women’s Run, the biggest of its kind in the Middle East which is allocated for females, will take place on Sunday 3rd Nov. at Expo City Dubai with participation of more than 5000 female racers of various ages, multi-nationalities & different physical abilities, who compete in three distances; these are: 10 km, 5 km & 3 km. The Organizing Committee has launched exclusive offers for participants, as accessories package is shown at the Link Store in Wafi City. Exclusive gifts are also presented from Wafi City alongside a special offer from the race partner store. The City Sightseeing Co. provides delivery service to the race site at reduced prices. The Expo City Dubai provides 50% discount for participants to visit the various wards. The Rove Hotels offer 25% discount for participants. The race ambassador Ehsan Khan will participate in the event, while the first Emirati classical singer, Ahmed Al Hosani, will perform the women’s race anthem before the start of the race.



Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament will conclude with the 3 × 3 basketball competition, scheduled on Wednesday 30th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club. The Halloween Polo Cup continues at Al Habtoor Polo & Equestrian Club & Resort, and the table tennis competition is held as part of the Dubai Schools Games Tournament. The Pink Run will be held at Zabeel Ladies Club, while the Skechers Night Run is organized at Meydan Racecourse, and the Big Bang Boxing Championship will take place at the Space for Events and Sports in Dubai Investment Park 2.



The Skechers Rubber Obstacle Race takes place at Al-Fursan Park in Expo City Dubai, while the Endurance Run to be arranged in Hatta. The Freestyle Wrestling Championship is held at the Warehouse 4 Club in Al-Quoz, and Halloween Running Race at City Walk. The Skechers Half Marathon Race to be held at DXB Bike, and Šhakoda Emirates Hobby Bike Challenge is scheduled at Al Qudra Cycling Track.



Dubai International Marine Club will organize the Dubai 60ft Local Dhow Sailing Race on Saturday 2nd Nov. Dubai Rowing Challenge takes place at Hatta Dam. The Auto Madness Cars Show and the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship are held at Dubai Autodrome. Hamdan Sports Complex will host the competitive swimming championship, while the rhythmic gymnastics competition will be held at the Citizens School Satwa as part of the Dubai Schools Games. The running competition will take place at Muhaisna 4th., and the cricket competition will be held at the laborers’ hostel in Jebel Ali, as part of the 6th edition of the Labor Sports Tournament.





