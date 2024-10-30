Cantabil Expands Nationwide Presence With 13 New Stores

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 30th, 2024 – Cantabil Retail India Ltd., a prominent name in the Indian apparel industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of 13 new stores across various cities this October. These new additions bring Cantabil's total store count to an impressive 569, underscoring the brand's commitment to making fashionable and affordable clothing accessible to more customers nationwide.



The latest store openings span across key cities including Zirakpur, Dehradun, Pilibhit, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Vadodara, Aurangabad, Sagar, and more, strengthening Cantabil's presence across 20 states and 272 cities in India. This significant expansion is a testament to the brand's steady growth and dedication to providing a versatile shopping experience that caters to the dynamic fashion needs of the modern Indian family.



Cantabil's new stores, located in bustling areas of each city, offer an extensive range of fashion-forward clothing and accessories for men, women, and kids. Each store has been thoughtfully designed with a contemporary layout to enhance the customer shopping experience. From casual wear to formal attire, activewear, and footwear, Cantabil continues to serve as a one-stop shop for stylish and pocket friendly family fashion.



Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., stated,“Reaching close to the 570-store mark is an exciting achievement for Cantabil, and opening 13 new stores this month brings us one step closer to that milestone. With each new location, we strengthen our commitment to making stylish and affordable fashion accessible across India. Our goal is to provide a seamless shopping experience with options that cater to every occasion and need. We look forward to welcoming new customers and bringing them the quality and variety that define Cantabil.”



Committed to its vision of making high-quality fashion accessible to everyone, the brand continues its expansion journey with plans to open more stores in the near future.

