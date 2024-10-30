Appian Secures Subcontract With Forge Group, LLC To Modernize US Army's Foreign Military Sales Case Management System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

is proud to announce an expansion of its ongoing partnership with the US as part of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Army Case Execution System (ACES) production delivery contract. The FMS-ACES contract has been awarded to Forge Group, LLC (Forge) with Appian as the provider. The solution combines the Appian Platform with AWS services available on cArmy. Horizon Industries, Limited and 540 join the implementation team.

The Appian Platform will modernize and streamline the Army's FMS process, managing everything from case initiation and lifecycle management to case closeout, logistics, and financials.

The FMS-ACES application will replace the Army's over 30-year-old Case Information System (CISIL). The Appian Platform will modernize and streamline the Army's FMS process, managing everything from case initiation and lifecycle management to case closeout, logistics, and financials. The application will provide Army users with automated workflow and process features, comprehensive data analysis and visualization capabilities, real-time connections to over 20 government data source systems, and detailed reporting capability.

The new system will support approximately 1,000 users with about 600 concurrent users, including case managers, logisticians, financial personnel, and audit staff. This modernization effort will not only enhance efficiency and accuracy but also provide the Army with real-time data analysis and visualization capabilities, empowering better decision-making to more efficiently respond to essential tasks for national security objectives.

"The modernization of our Foreign Military Sales case management system is a critical step in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. Appian's platform provides the robust, flexible, and data-driven capabilities we need to manage the complexities of the FMS process," said Kelly Rutherford, Product Lead, FMS-ACES, United States Army. "This new system will not only streamline our workflows but also enhance our ability to make informed decisions in real time, ultimately supporting our mission to deliver superior service to our global partners."

Forge, the technology and security cooperation-focused global consulting, brings a deep understanding of the nuanced FMS Case Lifecycle, and complex expertise in delivering rapid, intelligent digital solutions. As the delivery partner, Horizon Industries will use its 15 years of Appian experience and agile methodologies to support implementation.

"We are honored to continue our support of the US Army's mission through the FMS-ACES project," said Jason Adolf, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Appian. "Our platform's ability to transform legacy systems into modern, efficient, and reliable solutions is unmatched, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value and capabilities to the Army."

The Appian Platform automates business processes. It integrates with existing systems and includes secure AI capabilities. Government agencies trust Appian for their digital transformation initiatives, leveraging our expertise in process automation, integration, private and responsible AI, and data-driven decision-making. Appian currently supports the Army, Navy, and US Air Force to modernize their case management platforms for FMS.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change.

