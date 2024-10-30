VIVUS And Upscripthealth Announce Launch Of Chooseq.Online For Access To Advanced Weight Management Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaborative telehealth will provide patients with immediate access to QSYMIA®, a chronic medication, enhancing their healthcare journey

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs, and UpScriptHealth, a leading, nationwide, direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, today announced the launch of ChooseQ.online . This robust telemedicine platform is designed specifically for distributing QSYMIA® (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules CIV), the leading non-injectable branded weight loss medication in the U.S. for adults.

Under this collaboration, QSYMIA is now accessible to patients through UpScript LLC's proprietary Telehealth Platform. QSYMIA is indicated as an FDA-approved adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in some adults and certain pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

“The launch of represents a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing patient care and accessibility. We are thrilled to offer our patients the convenience they deserve,” said John Amos, CEO of VIVUS.“By leveraging UpScriptHealth's expertise, within just a few clicks patients can now access medications, like QSYMIA, and consult with a physician from anywhere, ensuring that quality health care is always within reach.”



Access high quality health care and directly communicate with a healthcare provider

Have medication mailed directly to patients through a mail order pharmacy, which offers patients a time-saving solution, or sent to a retail pharmacy Provide patient assistance with managing the coverage administration process through UpScriptHealth's benefit support capabilities



offers the ability to:

“Partnering with VIVUS marks a significant milestone in our joint commitment to technological innovation in healthcare. Together, we are redefining telehealth standards, offering patients nationwide a convenient, efficient, and personalized approach to managing their weight and health,” said Peter Ax, CEO and founder of UpScriptHealth.

With over 20 years of experience and more than one million patients served, UpScriptHealth specializes in creating effective web-based campaigns for pharmaceutical companies. Its comprehensive services include virtual prescribing, coverage and benefit support, as well as long-term adherence support. For patients actively seeking online support and solutions, UpScriptHealth offers a fast and convenient option.

“Our collaboration with UpScriptHealth ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care at a convenient time and location,” added Santosh T. Varghese, MD, President VIVUS Global Pharmaceutical Development and Chief Medical Officer at VIVUS LLC.“This initiative, paired with our recent labeling update, not only expands access to QSYMIA, but also empowers patients to proactively engage in their treatment plans, fostering long-term health outcomes.”

The label update for QSYMIA removed specific body mass index (BMI) requirements and warnings or precautions regarding increase in heart rate, risk of hypoglycemia in people with type 2 diabetes taking anti-diabetic therapy, and risk of hypotension in people taking antihypertensive medication.

The projected global impact of obesity is staggering, with an estimated one billion people expected to be affected by 2030. This marks nearly a twofold increase from around 511 million in 2020. Significantly, obesity escalates the risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Consequently, this heightened risk contributes to an overall increased susceptibility to cardiovascular disease and mortality. Achieving and maintaining healthy weight goals can play a crucial role in mitigating this risk.

QSYMIA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012 for chronic weight management. The once-daily pill is covered by the majority (81%) of commercial healthcare plans and is indicated for long-term use. QSYMIA is designed to help patients manage hunger and reduce cravings throughout the day. Combined with a healthy diet and exercise, it has been proven to help patients lose weight and maintain weight loss.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit .

About UpScriptHealth

UpScriptHealth provides a fully compliant direct-to-consumer Telemedicine platform for pharmaceutical companies and consumer products companies. This unique platform allows for convenient access to high quality health care including state of the art medicines. In 2002 UpScriptHealth was the first company in the US to be licensed to write prescriptions on the internet through an online physician consultation. Since then, we've treated more than a million patients in all fifty states. Learn more at .

About QSYMIA

QSYMIA is indicated in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with obesity, and in adults with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition

The effect of QSYMIA on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been established. The safety and effectiveness of QSYMIA in combination with other products intended for weight loss, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and herbal preparations, have not been established.

For more information on QSYMIA, please visit

Important Safety Information for QSYMIA

Do not take QSYMIA if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or become pregnant during QSYMIA treatment; have glaucoma; have thyroid problems (hyperthyroidism); are taking certain medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) or have taken MAOIs in the past 14 days; are allergic to topiramate, sympathomimetic amines such as phentermine, or any of the ingredients in QSYMIA.

QSYMIA can cause serious side effects, including birth defects (cleft lip/cleft palate), serious eye problems (secondary angle closure glaucoma), visual field defects (independent of elevated intraocular pressure), suicidal thoughts or actions, and severe rash with blisters and peeling skin. QSYMIA may slow the increase in height in children 12 years and older.

Common side effects of QSYMIA in adults include numbness or tingling in the hands, arms, feet, or face (paraesthesia), dizziness, changes in the way foods taste or loss of taste (dysgeusia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), constipation, and dry mouth. Common side effects of QSYMIA in children aged 12 years and older include depression, dizziness, joint pain, fever, flu, and ankle sprain.

For more information please read the QSYMIA Medication Guide, Full Prescribing Information, and Risk of Birth Defects with QSYMIA patient brochure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and/or covered by the“Bespeaks Caution” doctrine applied by the courts under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and other applicable provisions of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“will,”“shall,”“may,”“believe,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“should,”“plan,”“likely,”“opportunity,”“estimated,” and“potential,” and/or the negative use of these words or other similar words. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on our current expectations, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Forward-looking information about QSYMIA, including its potential benefits, approvals in potential markets outside the U.S. and anticipated product availability, involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any other markets or approved, whether QSYMIA will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of QSYMIA; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations, and financial results; and competitive developments.

The above factors, risks and uncertainties are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results and may be beyond the Company's control. New factors, risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore any of these statements may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company's objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements were made or any earlier date indicated, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in underlying assumptions or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

