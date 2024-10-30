NUMERATOR LAUNCHES CONTROL GROUPS TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF CRM MARKETING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brands Can Now Measure CRM Marketing Lift on Buy Rate, Purchase Frequency, and More

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the research space, announced the launch of automated Control Groups as part of its first-party marketing measurement solution, SecureMeasure. SecureMeasure matches a brand's first-party CRM data with consumer exposure to marketing touchpoints against Numerator's 1M+ household purchase panel. The intersection of brand-specific customer data and the Numerator panel allows brands to measure incremental purchasing lift tied to marketing exposure. The new SecureMeasure Control Group introduces the ability to do that analysis across exposed versus unexposed cohorts for the first time.

The new Control Group methodology uses a statistical process to identify“unexposed lookalike consumers” who have not engaged with the brand's marketing but share similar purchase behaviors, demographic factors, and geographic locations to consumers who have been exposed to the brand's marketing. This capability calculates the true lift in purchasing behaviors between the unexposed and exposed consumer cohorts.

By matching first-party marketing data against a single-source data set of unbiased purchase behavior from 44K online and offline retailers, brands can now measure marketing tactics on metrics like buy rate, purchase frequency and spend per unit -- as opposed to measuring success based on traditional engagement metrics like clicks or coupon redemption rates.

“Control Groups in Numerator SecureMeasure have enabled aggregate views of the incremental lift from specific touchpoints,” said Adam Frazier, Associate Director, Consumer Data Strategy & Analytics, Unilever.“These insights are powerful for ongoing marketing optimization and have broad application across the Unilever portfolio.”

“For too long marketers have been limited to basic engagement metrics to optimize their marketing strategies,” said Brian Redmond, SVP, Product & Operations, Numerator.“SecureMeasure delivers a unified view of how a brand's CRM impacts purchases online and in store - now with the confidence that is only attainable with our advanced Control Group methodology. Our single-sourced panel captures omnichannel purchase behaviors and rich demographic profiles so marketers can feel confident that they are not missing purchases and they are accurately measuring the full impact of their marketing investments across target demographics.”

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 ...