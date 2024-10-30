Award-Winning Jewelry Designer Unveils First Public Store After Nearly 20 Years Of Exclusive Design For Retailers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nina WynnDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nina Wynn, an award-winning jewelry designer with nearly two decades of acclaim for her luxurious and innovative designs, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the Nina Wynn Studio on Saturday, November 16th, 2024. Located in one of Denver's historic buildings, this highly anticipated opening marks Nina Wynn's first brick-and-mortar store and invites the public to experience her collections and services firsthand for the very first time.For almost 20 years, Nina Wynn's designs were exclusive to independent retailers, represented in nearly 300 jewelry stores nationwide. With the Grand Opening, Denver locals and visitors can now explore her fine jewelry, piercing jewelry, and permanent jewelry collections in a space designed to reflect the perfect blend of heritage architecture and modern luxury.Grand Opening HighlightsJoin us on November 16th for a day filled with exciting activities, exclusive offers, and unforgettable moments:🛍 Swag Bag Giveaway: The first 25 purchasers will receive a curated swag bag filled with exclusive gifts valued at $100.💎 Free Piercing Services: Enjoy a complimentary ear piercing with our expert piercers (limited availability).🔗 20% Off Permanent Jewelry Services: Take advantage of this one-day-only discount.🎁 Gift Card with Purchase: Receive a bonus gift card with every purchase, perfect for future visits.Event Schedule📅 Date: Saturday, November 16th, 2024⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM🎀 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 2:00🐉 Traditional Dragon Dance Performance: 2:15 PMEnjoy champagne, light bites, and personalized styling consultations as you browse the latest collections and take part in this festive celebration.Discover Denver's Hidden GemThe Nina Wynn Studio, located at 2247 Federal Blvd, Suite 101, Denver, CO 80211, offers an immersive and personalized shopping experience. Nestled within a beautifully preserved historic building, the studio's old-world charm perfectly complements the timeless elegance of Nina Wynn's collections. Whether you're looking for custom-fit permanent jewelry, the latest trends in ear styling, or handcrafted fine jewelry, the studio promises a shopping experience where beauty, quality, and creativity converge.A Word from Nina Wynn“I am beyond excited to finally open our doors to the public and welcome the local community into our cozy and elegant space,” says Nina Wynn.“Over the past two decades, my designs have grown and evolved, and I feel that the quality and craftsmanship have now matured to a point where I'm ready to unveil them to a broader audience. After being available exclusively through independent retailers for so many years, it's incredibly rewarding to finally have our own space where consumers can experience everything we offer firsthand."About Nina WynnNina Wynn is an award-winning jewelry designer, celebrated for her luxurious, handcrafted collections that merge innovative design with sustainable materials. For nearly 20 years, Nina has captivated a devoted following with her fine jewelry, permanent jewelry, and flat-back stud needle piercing designs, all known for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The Nina Wynn Studio offers a unique opportunity to experience her artistry through personalized service and exclusive collections, all from the heart of Denver.Mark your calendar and join us on Saturday, November 16th, 2024, for an unforgettable grand opening celebration. Enjoy exclusive discounts, festive activities, and discover why Nina Wynn's collections have become a hidden gem in Denver's jewelry scene.

