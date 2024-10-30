Death rate in Gaza surpasses 43,160 as Israel murders 102 more Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least 102 additional Palestinians lost their lives due to ongoing Israeli in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the enclave's Health Ministry. This recent violence has raised the total death toll since last year to a staggering 43,163, with approximately 101,510 others reported amid the relentless assaults.



The highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that in the last 24 hours alone, five family massacres were carried out, resulting in the latest fatalities and numerous injuries. It also reported that many individuals remain trapped under rubble and along roadways, as rescuers struggle to access those in need due to the intensity of the attacks.



The Israeli military offensive on Gaza has continued unabated since a Hamas attack last year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire. The violence has led to the near-total displacement of the territory's population, exacerbated by an ongoing blockade that has caused significant shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medical supplies.



Efforts to mediate a cease-fire and establish a prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas—led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar—have stalled, largely due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's unwillingness to cease military operations. Additionally, Israel faces allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice concerning its actions in Gaza.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833666