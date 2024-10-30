Iran exports 30.477 million tons of minerals, mining products in H1

(MENAFN) In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to September 21, Iran exported a total of 30.477 million tons of minerals and mining products, generating approximately USD6.33 billion in revenue, as reported by IRNA. This figure reflects a marginal decline compared to the same period in the previous year, when exports amounted to 30.492 million tons valued at USD6.396 billion.



The data, released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), indicates that the mining sector continues to play a crucial role in Iran's economy, contributing significantly to the country’s export revenue. Steel and steel products emerged as the leading commodities in this category, demonstrating the strength of Iran's steel industry on the global stage.



In addition to steel, the exports included significant volumes of aluminum and its byproducts, as well as copper-related items. These products highlight the diversity of Iran's mineral wealth and its potential for further development in the mining sector. The presence of these commodities in Iran's export portfolio underscores the country's efforts to capitalize on its natural resources and enhance its position in international markets.



Overall, despite the slight decrease in export volumes and revenues compared to the previous year, the minerals and mining sector remains a vital component of Iran's economic landscape, showcasing the country's ongoing commitment to developing its mining capabilities and expanding its export reach.

