(MENAFN) In response to the horrific events of the October 7 massacre and the alleged involvement of (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) personnel in the ongoing conflict, the Israeli Knesset has enacted significant laws aimed at restricting the agency’s operations in Jerusalem and Gaza. These measures reflect escalating concerns regarding UNRWA’s role amid accusations of its complicity in violence against Israel.



The Knesset has approved two critical laws. The first, introduced by Members of Knesset (MKs) Basmut and Shiran Haskell, bans UNRWA from operating in the Shuafat refugee camp and limits its activities throughout East Jerusalem. The second law, spearheaded by MKs Yulia Milinopsky, Dan Eloz, Ron Katz, and others, prohibits any interactions between Israeli officials and UNRWA staff, effectively blocking their access to Gaza and impeding their ability to function.



These laws will take effect after a 90-day period, allowing the Israeli government to prepare for their implementation. Under the new legislation, UNRWA will not be permitted to maintain any representation, deliver services, or conduct any activities, either directly or indirectly, within Israel’s sovereign territory.



The first law received overwhelming support, passing with 92 votes in favor. Following this vote, MK Basmoot stated, “UNRWA is not a refugee relief agency; it is an auxiliary agency for Hamas. UNRWA staff were full participants in the heinous massacre they committed against us.” This viewpoint was supported by MK Haskell, who criticized UNRWA as fundamentally flawed and a barrier to progress in resolving the Israeli-Arab conflict.



Yuli Edelstein, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, who played a crucial role in pushing these laws forward, described the moment as historic. He noted the Knesset's unity on issues of national security and expressed hope that the international community would provide alternative solutions to replace UNRWA within the designated 90 days.



This legislative move comes amid considerable international pressure. The U.S. ambassador to Israel and representatives from other nations have urged Israeli lawmakers to reconsider the bills. Concerns are mounting that the laws could result in a temporary freeze on Israel's cooperation with UN agencies, potentially sparking backlash from European countries, particularly the UK.

