Brazil Tops World Bank Arm IFC Investment List With 12% Increase In Funding

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has allocated a record-breaking $7.3 billion in loans to Brazil for the fiscal year ending in June.



This 12% increase from the previous year solidifies Brazil's position as the top recipient of IFC funds. The surge reflects Brazil's economic resilience.



It also highlights the country's growing appeal to foreign investors, particularly in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Of the total $7.3 billion, $1.6 billion comes from IFC's long-term financing.



The organization mobilized $5.1 billion from private banks, while $682 million was earmarked for short-term international trade and supply chain financing.



Half of IFC's direct contribution targets climate solution projects. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) receive 41%, and 75% support gender-focused initiatives.







The IFC approved several significant projects in Brazil for the 2024 fiscal year. Bradesco received a $250 million credit line to expand financing for SMEs in Local Productive Arrangements.

Brazil's Role in Sustainable Investment

Santander secured $250 million for SMEs and microcredit in North and Northeast Brazil. BTG Pactual's reforestation strategy in Latin America, managed by its Timberland Investment Group subsidiary, gained $50 million in support.



Alfonso García Mora, IFC 's Vice President for Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe, emphasized Brazil's crucial role in the organization's strategic efforts.



He noted that IFC has more than doubled its investments in Brazil over the past three years and plans to continue this upward trend.



Mora highlighted the central position of climate issues in global discussions on inclusive growth, with Brazil playing a key role.



The World Bank signed a new five-year plan with Brazil in April, projecting at least $5 billion annually from IFC to the country. Mora expressed confidence in surpassing this target, citing strong demand within Brazil.



The IFC has also partnered with BID Invest to establish the Amazon Financial Network, aiming to accelerate resource flow to this crucial region for planetary cooling.



Mora praised the Brazilian government's commitment to the climate agenda. He pointed out that with the upcoming COP in Belém, conditions are favorable for Brazil to attract sustainable investments.



In addition, projects with BTG and Natura showcase Brazil 's potential for sustainable, socially responsible supply chains.



On Brazil's macroeconomic front, Mora suggested that public-private partnerships could minimize public resource use and reduce fiscal policy impact.



He viewed Moody's decision to upgrade Brazil's sovereign rating positively, seeing it as a recognition of the country's progress despite ongoing challenges.



The IFC's record investment in Brazil underscores the country's economic potential and its pivotal role in global sustainability efforts.



As Brazil continues to attract foreign investment and focus on ESG initiatives, the country is poised for growth. The coming years may see further development in key sectors of the Brazilian economy.

