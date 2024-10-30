(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Speakers at the side event

Highlight at COP16: The Side Event on "Strategies and Actions for Mainstreaming Biodiversity Conservation" Concluded Successfully

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At 9:00 a.m. Colombia time on 23 October, at the China Pavilion of the 16th of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations on Biological Diversity (CBD), a side event on the theme of“Strategies and Actions for Mainstreaming Biodiversity Conservation” was successfully held, hosted by the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China and Tencent Corporation, and co-sponsored by China Green Carbon Foundation, Beijing Greenovation Institute for Public Welfare Development and Mangrove Conservation Foundation. Representatives from governments, international organisations, enterprises and other stakeholders attended the event and exchanged views on mainstreaming biodiversity conservation, contributing Chinese wisdom to COP16.Wang Jinnan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Honorary President of the Environmental Planning Institute of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, shared the policy progress on the mainstreaming of biodiversity conservation in China. He indicated that following the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreed upon at COP15, China has clarified its strategy and action plan for biodiversity conservation, deploying priority areas such as biodiversity mainstreaming, prioritizing areas such as biodiversity mainstreaming, sustainable use and benefit-sharing of biodiversity, and modernizing biodiversity governance capacity, to establish relevant policies, laws, regulations, standards, and monitoring systems for biodiversity conservation. He then elaborated on key points of biodiversity conservation mainstreaming. Subsequently, Deputy Representative of the COP15 President and First-Class Inspector Liu Ning of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment shared insights on the Kunming Biodiversity Fund and biodiversity mainstreaming, which are topics of widespread interest. He explained that the Kunming Biodiversity Fund is the first international multilateral fund in the field of biodiversity initiated by China, focusing on supporting developing country parties to develop biodiversity strategies and action plans, national resource mobilization strategies, laws and standards conducive to biodiversity conservation, and facilitating the assessment of biodiversity strategies and actions, to advance biodiversity conservation mainstreaming. Adhering to the principles of multilateralism and internationalization, the Kunming Fund collaborates closely with UN bodies such as the Convention on Biological Diversity Secretariat, encouraging developed countries to contribute to the fund and jointly support the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Framework's objectives.During the thematic presentations, Zhou Yilin, Technical Public Welfare Product Manager of Tencent's Sustainable Social Value Initiative (SSV), shared Tencent's latest practices in biodiversity conservation, including AI species recognition, an infrared camera app for wildlife photography, and a universal software development toolkit. Following that, Xu Xin, Director of External Affairs for The Nature Conservancy (TNC)'s China Program, analyzed the complex societal challenges currently faced by biodiversity conservation from an international organization's perspective. Li Zongyuan, Director of the Strategic Projects Department of the Youth Environmental Friendly Action Committee of All-China Environment Federation, the organizer of the side event, presented on“Exploring China's Public Participation Mechanism for Biodiversity Conservation Mainstreaming” and highlighted three key projects in biodiversity conservation: the“Mainstreaming Biodiversity - Citizen Scientists: Hello Species Action”, the“Eudemon of Birds”, and the“YEAH Field”. Hou Yuanqing, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Green Carbon Foundation, Jiang Xueyuan, Senior Programme Officer of Beijing Greenovation Institute for Public Welfare Development, Chen Can, Deputy Secretary-General of the Chongqing Luhai International Communication Foundation, and representatives from China Three Gorges Corporation, China Harbour Engineering Company, Zhenggu Agriculture, Yangzhou Power Supply Branch and Wuxi Power Supply Branch of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd., subsequently shared their perspectives and practices from various angles, including the synergies between biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation, national biodiversity conservation strategies, and local species conservation. Representatives from these enterprises also presented frontline case studies on sustainable organic agriculture, power development and species conservation, showcasing their experiences and explorations in biodiversity conservation.In the roundtable discussion, representatives from the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization, the Global Environmental Institute (GEI), Tencent's Sustainable Social Value Initiative (SSV), Peaceland Foundation, and the Mangrove Conservation Foundation shared their insights on opportunities and challenges in mainstreaming biodiversity conservation from a multi-stakeholder perspective, each leveraging the unique resources and focus areas of their organizations roundtable participants also engaged in in-depth discussions on hot topics such as public participation, strategic communication, sustainable livelihoods, and species conservation.It is particularly worth mentioning that, State Grid Yangzhou Power Supply Company shared the story of how they have protected birds while maintaining the grid. Zhu Jie, a volunteer of the Company's“Bird's Guardian Grid” public welfare project, showed the moving story of“Distance Elimination and Harmonious Coexistence” between young people from the State Grid and the Oriental White Stork, a nationally protected rare bird, in Gaoyou, Jiangsu Province, China, with her personal experience. From the initial line failure caused by the stork nesting, to the development of epoxy resin protective baffle and the refinement of the transmission tower design, young people from the State Grid built a solid guarantee for the Oriental white stork's happy life with years of practices,guiding the storks to nest in a safer area. They promoted Gaoyou to become the first“Oriental White Stork Reserve” in Jiangsu, and published the first Oriental White Stork Reserve Construction Management Measures, which established a protected area with the vertical projection of the bird's nesting center, and clarified the division of protection responsibilities and rescue methods to provide legal protection for the Oriental White Stork. After the session, State Grid Yangzhou Power Supply Company introduced their brochure and videos to the guests at the COP16 booth“CHINESE NON-STATE ACTORS' ACTION ON BIODIVERSITY” . The brochure and videos compiled by the company was entitled“Guarding the Pulse of Life on the Towers”, which provided a comprehensive overview of the company's biodiversity conservation initiatives, encompassing technological innovation, policy support, mechanism construction, joint action and promotion. This was met with high recognition and appreciation from the leaders.

Ni Yao

All-China Environment Federation

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.