St. John's Northwestern Academies Introduces AP Seminar In Fall 2024

Diploma program focuses on college-level research, collaboration, and presentation skills crucial for college and career success

DELAFIELD, Wis., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Northwestern Academies is one of approximately 3,500 worldwide to offer AP® Seminar, which is part of the AP Capstone Diploma TM progra . The program focuses on developing essential skills for college and career success, such as critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication. Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP and AP Research, as well as on four additional AP Exams of their choosing, earn the AP Capstone Diploma. This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills. Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research (and not on 4 additional AP Exams) earn the AP Seminar and Research CertificateTM.

The inaugural SJNA AP Seminar class.

Continue Reading

St. John's Northwestern Academies has introduced the first component of the AP Capstone program, AP Seminar, this fall. AP Research is scheduled to be offered in the Fall of 2026.

"The AP Capstone program will prepare our diverse student population to become skilled collaborators, critical thinkers, and consumers of information. The Capstone courses will give students flexibility to explore the complex topics affecting their lives, and we are excited to offer this tremendous learning opportunity to our students," said Stephanie Ihler, Chief Academic Officer.

In AP Seminar, taken at SJNA as a 10th grade honors course or as an elective course for juniors and seniors, students choose real-world topics and evaluate them from multiple perspectives. Students identify credibility and bias in sources and develop arguments in support of a recommendation.

AP Seminar is project-based, and students are required to deliver written arguments, collaborate in teams, and deliver professional multimedia presentations as part of their AP Exam.

"The core AP Capstone courses, AP Seminar and AP Research empower students to deeply engage with real-world issues, cultivating key research, writing, collaboration, and presentation skills," said Bianca Peart, global director of the AP Capstone Diploma program.

In partnership with the higher education community, College Board developed AP Capstone courses so students can practice and master skills essential for success in college and career.

SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies

